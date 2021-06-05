The potential impacts on Cardiff City if possible £15m exit materialises

Kieffer Moore played a starring role for Cardiff City last term, scoring 20 times in what was his debut season in the Welsh capital.

The 28-year-old’s future with the Bluebirds is not beyond doubt, however, as Wales Online has reported that due to the financial state of the club they’ll entertain offers for him in the region of £15 million.

That’s a lot of money to spend on a Championship striker but should someone snap him up, what would it mean for Mick McCarthy and his squad?

We’ve examined just that by highlighting the potential impacts of his possible departure…

More money should be available to improve the rest of the squad

Though the reasoning for the sale is due to the financial situation at the club, you feel Moore’s departure would likely mean more money is available for McCarthy to invest in other parts of the squad.

There was a significant upturn in form after the experienced boss’ arrival back in January but he needs to be given more help in shaping his club.

It seems as though he wouldn’t see the majority of the money but the sale should give him more flexibility this summer.

James Collins and Max Watters would need to step up

Moore’s departure would allow Cardiff’s only summer signing to this point to step up as their first choice striker.

Snapping up Luton Town’s James Collins on a free transfer looks a very shrewd bit of business and it may prove a masterstroke if they do indeed cash in on the 28-year-old.

He’s proven his quality as a goalscorer for the Hatters but it’ll certainly be a test if he’s asked to lead the line for a club pushing for Championship promotion.

It may also mean that more impetus is placed on 22-year-old Max Watters, who signed from Crawley Town in January.

Collins and Waters will have to step up.

21 things every Cardiff City fan should know about their club, so can you score 100% on this?

1 of 21 What year were the club founded? 1889 1899 1909 1919

Attacking reinforcements would be needed

With Harry Wilson and Sheyi Ojo both returning to Liverpool at the end of the loan deals, Cardiff have already lost two of their key attacking players from last term and the departure of Moore would be another blow.

Money may well be tight but there’s no doubt that the Bluebirds would have to sign some more attacking reinforcements should their towering target man depart.

A potential shift in strategy

No player in the Championship won more aerial duels than Moore last season (Whoscored) and that was in part due to McCarthy playing to his strengths playing a more direct style.

Collins is no slouch in the air but he’s not quite at Moore’s level and his exit may mean that the strategy has to be adapted slightly as a result.