The potential impacts on Bradford City as they secure Derek Adams’ service

Bradford City have finally confirmed the expected news that Derek Adams has left Morecambe to take over the Bantams and try and guide them to promotion next term.

The Bantams have been searching for a long-term successor to Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman after the pair left the club in May.

Bradford were able to win just one of their final nine matches of the League Two campaign and that saw them end the season in a disappointing 15th place in the fourth tier and better things will be expected under the 45-year-old.

It has been on the cards for a while now that Adams would be leaving Morecambe for Bradford and it seemed a matter time before his confirmation as manager.

It should represent a promising appointment by the club and they will hope that they have now found the right person to take them forwards over the three-years of his deal.

With Adams now in charge of the club, we take a look at the potential impacts his arrival could have on Bradford

End to Bradford’s fourth tier frustrations

The appointment of Adams is one that fully outlines the club’s ambitions to end their time in the fourth tier of English football and challenge strongly for promotion to League One.

The 45-year-old is a manager that is amongst the very best at League Two level and that is something he has proven with Plymouth Argyle and then Morecambe taking both to promotion.

When Adams was appointed as manager of Morecambe in November 2019, the Shrimps were bottom of the League Two table and facing a huge task to try and just survive the drop.

Few could have imagined what he would achieve by the end of his tenure. After guiding them to a 22nd place finish last term, he took them to a fourth-place finish and promotion via the League Two play-off final this season.

Adams has proven he can transform a team that has had a difficult season and turn them into genuine promotion contenders. While he has also handled the pressure of expectation with Plymouth when he guided them to the third tier in 2016/17.

There is an element of both things that need to be achieved at Bradford, and that makes him the perfect man for the job.

Bradford to target some of Morecambe’s promotion heroes

Another potential impact that Adams’ appointment could have on Bradford is the direction their transfer business takes this summer.

The 45-year-old might well be eyeing up one or two key individuals from the side he has built at the Globe Arena and try and reunite with them in his bid to repeat that success with the Bantams.

There is the obvious case of midfielder Yann Songo’o, who Adams signed whilst he was in charge of Plymouth and made a key part of the side that earned automatic promotion from League Two. He reunited with the 29-year-old at Morecambe last summer and he has once again been an integral part of a side that Adams has guided to promotion.

Alongside Songo’o, there might also be one or two other players that he decides to take a look at this summer from Morecambe. Having said that, persuading them to drop down from League One back to the fourth tier will not be a simple task.

Stability finally being brought to Bradford

A major thing that is needed at Bradford if they are going to achieve success in the next few years and get back towards where they should be is stability.

The Bantams have been through the likes of Michael Collins, David Hopkin, Gary Bowyer, Stuart McCall and Conor Sellars and Mark Trueman in the last three campaigns.

The Yorkshire club also changed managers three times during the 2017/18 campaign as well. Those constant changes have brought little success and left the Bantams enduring a third successive campaign in the fourth tier next season.

Adams looks finally to be a manager they can build something with. If he can get them promoted at the first time of asking next term, which his record suggests he can, then there is every chance he could stick around for the foreseeable future and that can only be a positive for the club.