The potential impacts on Birmingham City if they sign recently released midfielder

Birmingham City are interested in a deal to sign midfielder Alex Pritchard, a report from Last Word on Football has revealed.

Pritchard is set to be a free agent this summer, after it was confirmed he will leave Huddersfield Town following the expiration of his contract with the Terriers at the end of this season.

That is something that appears to be attracting interest from elsewhere in the Championship, with this latest update claiming that both Birmingham and Derby County are interested in a deal for the 28-year-old once the summer transfer window reopens.

But what could it mean for Birmingham if they are to bring the midfielder to St Andrew’s before the start of next season?

Here, we’ve taken a look at two potential impacts on the Blues if they do complete a deal for Pritchard this summer.

An extra attacking outlet

The addition of Pritchard is one that could provide some useful extra firepower for Birmingham if they bring him to St Andrew’s.

Admittedly, Pritchard hasn’t has the most prolific of spells during his time with Huddersfield, but he has shown in the past with Norwich in particular, that he is capable of both scoring and assisting goals at Championship level.

That is something that could certainly be useful for the Blues if they are able to secure this deal, with the Midlands having lacked a standout goalscorer this season, meaning they could be relying on contributions from across the squad, something Pritchard may be able to offer.

Some midfield turnover

If Birmingham do complete the signing of Pritchard, then you wonder whether that could lead to the departure of some of those midfielders who are already at St Andrew’s.

The addition of Pritchard may be one that the Blues need to create space in their wage budget to complete, and there are candidates they could move on in order to do that.

Alen Halilovic is only on a contract until the end of this season, while the likes of Adam Clayton and Gary Gardner are in the final 12 months of their deals – making this their last chance to receive fees for them – giving Birmingham options to move to create space in the wage budget and squad to fund a move for Pritchard.