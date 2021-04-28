The potential impacts on Birmingham City if they seal deal for ex-Wolves man

Birmingham City have enjoyed a brilliant start under Lee Bowyer, with the former player guiding the team to safety with two games to play.

That is quite the achievement when you consider the situation the club were in when Bowyer arrived. And, to be in this position, Blues have delivered automatic promotion form.

Therefore, there is a lot of optimism and excitement about what next season can bring, but it’s clear that reinforcements will be needed.

One player who could end up at St. Andrew’s is Jordan Graham, with Football League World exclusively revealing that the former Wolves winger is someone Blues are monitoring as his contract with Gillingham is set to end in the summer.

Here we look at the potential impacts his signing would have…

More creativity is added to the team

Despite Bowyer’s brilliant start, it’s clear that Blues need to improve in the final third in open play. They haven’t been scoring goals for fun and the results have been built on a solid defensive structure.

So, Graham would help. He can play down either flank or centrally and his game will excite the fans. He has a turn of pace, skill and looks to beat his opponent at every opportunity.

Whilst he would be competing with the likes of Alen Halilovic, Jeremie Bela and Ivan Sanchez, Graham brings more quality and depth to the squad. He would be an exciting addition, and a potential bargain on a free.

Set-piece threat increases

Another impact is that Blues could become even more of a threat from set-pieces. As mentioned, Bowyer has quickly made sure the side are focusing on set-plays. Harlee Dean has popped up with crucial goals form set-plays, whilst Marc Roberts’ throw is a great tool for a Blues side that has some big, physical players.

And, in Graham, Birmingham would be getting something of a set-piece specialist. He has real quality from his right-foot and would regularly put in the sort of deliveries that the likes of Roberts, Dean and Lukas Jutkiewicz would love.

He could potentially form a devastating partnership with the big striker in open play as well because of his crossing.