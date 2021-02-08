The Portsmouth dilemmas Kenny Jackett faces after Plymouth Argyle draw

Portsmouth’s promotion bid was dealt yet another minor blow at the weekend as they managed to come away with just a draw at home to Plymouth Argyle at Fratton Park.

The South Coast club did well to salvage anything from the fixture, with late goals from Ronan Curtis and James Bolton earning Kenny Jackett’s men a share of the spoils as they remained in fifth place.

With two wins, two defeats and one draw in their last five league outings, Pompey will be seeking to rediscover some much needed consistency over the coming weeks as they look to take advantage of having two games in hand on some of their promotion rivals.

Here, we take a look at TWO dilemmas that Kenny Jackett is facing at the club after their 2-2 draw with Plymouth…

Jordy Hiwula or John Marquis?

Marquis has flattered to deceive for a quite a while now at Fratton Park with the former Doncaster Rovers striker having only found the net on two occasions since the back end of November.

He has however managed to hold onto his starting place under Jackett, which perhaps suggests that the Pompey boss sees qualities in the player other than his goalscoring ability.

Hiwula on the other hand has netted three goals in seven games since joining back in October, leaving many scratching their heads over why he has been left out of the starting eleven so frequently this term.

Sooner or later the manager may well have to experiment with bedding Hiwula in more regularly as his exploits this term, albeit in limited game time, are quite hard to ignore as Marquis continues to be largely profligate.

Ronan Curtis to start v Swindon Town?

The winger completely turned last weekend’s game on its head after being introduced as a substitute by Jackett and will surely be pushing to start the club’s next game against Swindon.

An injury to Michael Jacobs will have no doubt helped the player’s cause, and after inspiring his side to grab a point on Saturday will no doubt be chomping at the bit to be in the starting eleven.

Curtis possesses a level of versatility that is rarity in this Portsmouth squad and could even be used centrally up front if Jackett wanted to try something different to his usual first-choice line-up.

One thing is for sure, the 24-year-old’s contribution off the bench will have gone a long way towards making the manager’s mind up ahead of what is a must-win game against the Robins tomorrow night.