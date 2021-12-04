‘The points that count’ – These Nottingham Forest fans offer their thoughts on win over Peterborough

Nottingham Forest extended their unbeaten run to seven league games with a 2-0 win over Peterborough United at the City Ground.

The Reds huffed and puffed against Darren Ferguson’s relegation threatened Posh but ran out comfortable winners in the end. James Garner broke the deadlock after 72 minutes and Ryan Yates sealed the three points in the closing exchanges to keep Forest firmly pushing in the right direction.

Steve Cooper’s men are now just five points off of the top six as they prepare to go to Swansea City and host Hull City before Christmas. The Reds had drawn five of their previous six matches with other teams hitting their stride around them so taking maximum points in this match was essential to their play-off hopes.

Peterborough are now five points from safety, one point worse off than they were at the beginning of play as Reading and Hull played out a 1-1 draw at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Looking at where Forest were when Cooper took over, to have supporters dreaming of competing for a top six spot as we head towards the busy Christmas period is an incredible turnaround. The Reds have lost just one of 14, winning seven and drawing the other six since Chris Hughton’s departure, demonstrating that the quality in the squad has been present all along.

Here, we have taken a look at some of the best of the reaction from Forest fans on Twitter on their 2-0 victory over the Posh…

A good win in the end… 👍🏻⚽️🔴⚪️ Hard work and now only 5 points of the playoffs after that horrible start to the season, gooooood! 😍⚽️🔴⚪️ — Henrik NFFC Johansen (@henjohansen1) December 4, 2021

I would propose adding a statue of Brice Samba inside the new attachments of the new Peter Taylor Stand #NFFC — Millsy (@JackAntonyMills) December 4, 2021

You beauty!

Not the best performance but the lads dug in — Twheatman (@Twheatman) December 4, 2021

YESSSSSS BOYSSSSS 😍😍 not the best performance especially that first half but it’s the points that counts which is what we got and needed today after the 3 straight draws COYR 🔴⚪️ #NFFC https://t.co/ixu2z9k60c pic.twitter.com/rdAmdisJza — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) December 4, 2021

Get in! Much better 2nd half and the points are ours. You Reds! 👊💥 #NFFC https://t.co/AHbxY0qXVI — Dave – NFFC ⭐⭐ (@dj_zotov) December 4, 2021

Scrappy and hard-fought, but quality told in the end for #NFFC Important three points too given teams above won this afternoon. Also keeps the unbeaten run going. Ticking along nicely. Pleasing. https://t.co/raVCHndNvf — Lewis Rudd (@Lewis_Rudd_84) December 4, 2021

A win’s a win. — Newthorpe Walker (@NG16walker) December 4, 2021