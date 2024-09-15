With Wayne Rooney getting his feet under the table, nine players arriving at Home Park, and plenty of interest in their top talent, Plymouth Argyle had quite the summer transfer window.

The Greens may have lost Michael Cooper to Sheffield United, but the fact they managed to keep Morgan Whittaker at the club despite reported interest from both Burnley and Rangers was a significant boost to the Devon outfit’s chances for the season ahead.

But as another season begins, attention will already be turning to next summer, and who the club will be looking to keep hold of past the next year, as contracts start to creep towards their expiration.

Here we take a look at the nine players set to leave the club next summer if nothing changes, with a number of experienced campaigners among the list as it stands.

Joe Edwards

Captain fantastic Edwards signed his latest deal with the club back in October 2022, and has since helped to lead the Pilgrims back to the Championship, and played a massive part in their survival in the second tier.

After scoring the match-winning goal in the 1-0 victory over Hull City on the final day of last season to escape relegation, Edwards has continued where he left off in the current campaign with a number of barnstorming performances at right-back.

Plymouth Argyle key player contracts (Transfermarkt) Player Contract expiry date Joe Edwards June 30, 2025 Jordan Houghton June 30, 2025 Adam Randell June 30, 2026 Ryan Hardie June 30, 2026 Brendan Galloways June 30, 2026 Morgan Whittaker June 30, 2027 Bali Mumba June 30, 2027 Rami Al Hajj June 30, 2027 Freddie Issaka June 30, 2028

With over 200 appearances in Devon, Argyle are keen to keep Edwards’ association with the club going once his playing days are over, with a deal in place to help the skipper gain coaching qualifications for a future role at the club.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen whether the former Walsall man will remain at Home Park past the summer, with a view of hanging up his boots after turning 34 next month.

Julio Pleguezuelo

Pleguezuelo signed a two-year deal when moving to Home Park from FC Twente last summer, and featured in 32 Championship matches for the Pilgrims in the previous campaign.

The Spaniard has been mainly used in EFL Cup matches so far this season, as Rooney looked to rotate his squad for the matches against Cheltenham Town and Watford.

That decision underpins his role in the squad at this moment in time, and an exit could well be on the cards if things stay as they are in the months to come.

Mustapha Bundu

Bundu joined the Pilgrims on a two-year deal on the final day of the 2023 summer transfer window, with the Sierra Leone international making the move from Belgian outfit Anderlecht.

He may have only scored three goals in 27 appearances last season, but his match-winning effort in the clash with eventual champions Leicester City proved to be crucial in the run-in, as the Greens played their hearts out to escape relegation.

While the early signs from this season haven’t been the most promising, Argyle fans will be hoping the chance to impress in the hope of being offered a new deal may get a better reward from the forward as the season resumes.

Jordan Houghton

Former MK Dons and Chelsea man Houghton signed a new two-year deal to stay at Home Park after the club were promoted to the Championship in the summer of 2023.

Having featured in all but two games during that historic League One campaign, the midfielder went on to play a further 40 matches after making the step up to the second tier last season.

With the likes of Adam Forshaw, Darko Gyabi and Adam Randell all fighting for spots in the middle of the park, the 28-year-old’s place in the starting 11 looks less assured than in recent seasons, with an early injury seeing his early game time limited in the current campaign.

Will Jenkins-Davies

Wales youth international Will Jenkins-Davies signed a new contract with the club over the summer, with the teenager given an extra year to impress the Home Park hierarchy.

The talented forward netted seven times in 33 league matches for Torquay United in the National League South last season, despite a knee injury forcing him to spend time on the sidelines.

The next few months will be fundamental in the forward’s career, with his chances of breaking into the first-team looking slim, and time seemingly going to be up on his stint as a Pilgrim.

Darko Gyabi

After returning on loan from Leeds United for a second loan stint, Gyabi has been one of the players that Rooney has depended upon in the midfield during his early time as Argyle boss.

The England youth international featured in 10 games during the 2023/24 campaign, but had to return to West Yorkshire early as a groin injury cut his season short, before once again getting the chance to prove what he can do back in Devon.

With Daniel Farke’s side lending him to a Championship rival for the season, the ex-Man City maestro will be heading back to Elland Road once the season comes to an end as it stands.

Ibrahim Cissoko

Much has already been made of Ibrahim Cissoko since the Netherlands youth international made the loan move to Home Park, with his flair and flamboyance exciting and frustrating in equal measure.

The 21-year-old joined the club on a season-loan loan deal from Ligue 1 side Toulouse in the summer, and netted his first goal in English football in the recent 1-1 draw with Hull City.

Having joined the French side for a reported £2.5 million last summer, a permanent move next summer could well be out of Argyle’s reach as it stands, although they will be hoping they can sort a deal to keep the winger in Devon past the summer.

Muhamed Tijani

Muhamed Tijani was another attacking star to move to Home Park on loan over the summer, with the Nigerian frontman joining on loan for the season from Slavia Prague.

After starting the 4-0 humiliation to Sheffield Wednesday on the opening day of the season, the target man has struggled to retain his place in the first-team since, with a minor injury keeping him out of the action.

While his loan is only for the 2024/25 campaign, Argyle are said to have an option to buy the striker next summer should they so wish, although any decision about that is unlikely to come until all is said and done next May.

Michael Obafemi

Michael Obafemi was the final loanee to join the club over the summer, with the striker moving to Home Park for the season from fellow second tier side Burnley.

With the Clarets needing to offload players due to their bulging squad size, the move was one that suited all parties, with Argyle wanting to bolster their attacking options at the same time.

With the likes of Tijani, Obafemi and Ryan Hardie up top, the Greens will be hoping the competition for starting places can spur the forwards on collectively, as they look to improve their fortunes in front of goal for the season ahead.