Highlights Summer will see emotional goodbyes at Home Park for 8 key players, including Morgan Whittaker and Joe Edwards.

Squad changes likely due to lack of playing time and interest from other clubs; focus on youth and building a solid team.

Players like Tyreik Wright and Brendan Galloway may depart; potential for reinvestment in new signings for Plymouth Argyle.

This summer has the potential to be a huge one for Plymouth Argyle; with the chance to offload some players who helped them return to the Championship, while new boss Ian Foster will have his own direction he wants to steer the squad in.

There will likely be all manner of emotional goodbyes from Home Park for June onwards, with key protagonists in the 101-point League One champion-winning side likely to depart throughout the summer.

Some will be through lack of game time, some will be from interest elsewhere, but let’s take a look at eight players who could be pulling on a green shirt for the final time in the next few months.

1 Morgan Whittaker

It will come as no surprise that Morgan Whittaker makes this list; the Pilgrims have already staved off interest from a number of clubs in the January transfer window, with Premier League sides Fulham and Brentford said to be keen, as well as Italian giants Lazio.

The hierarchy at Home Park have reportedly put a £15 million price tag on the left-footed wizard's head, and if that value is met, it will be hard to see Simon Hallett and the board turning down such a sum.

Plymouth Argyle key contract information (Transfermarkt) Player Contract Expiry Brendan Galloway June 30, 2024 Callum Burton June 30,2024 Mickel Miller June 30,2024 Dan Scarr June 30,2025 Joe Edwards June 30,2025 Mike Cooper June 30,2025 Ben Waine June 30,2025 Adam Randell June 30,2026 Ryan Hardie June 30,2026 Callum Wright June 30,2026 Morgan Whittaker June 30,2027 Bali Mumba June 30,2027

The former Swansea man joined the Greens on a permanent deal in the summer for a club record fee of £1 million. A swift turnaround for huge profit could be seen as good business for Argyle, who could reinvest that money into a number of extra additions ahead of next year.

With a squad reliant on loan deals for that added bit of quality, some cash in the bank could help with building a solid spine to a team that is looking to sustain themselves at Championship level for the long-term future, and an eight-figure sum for their main man would be hard to turn down.

2 Brendan Galloway

Brendan Galloway has shown glimpses of quality at the back for Argyle in his time at Home Park, but a spate of injuries has seen game time limited since joining the club in the summer of 2021.

The former Sunderland, Everton and Luton man’s contract runs out in the summer, and as of yet, there doesn’t seem to be any signs of a renewal on the table.

The Zimbabwe international joined the club on a short-term deal after an injury-ravaged time at Kenilworth Road which saw him amass just six matches for the Hatters, before impressing enough to see his contract extended.

The 27-year-old has impressed when he gets a run in the team, but with a spell on the sidelines never too far away, Argyle may be looking to offload Galloway to free up room for another defender in the summer.

3 Dan Scarr

Another defender who could be on his way in the summer is Dan Scarr.

The former Walsall man has been something of a mainstay at the heart of Argyle’s defence for the past two years but has found himself on the fringes of the squad since Ian Foster took charge.

New loan signing Ashley Phillips has made one of the centre-back spots his own, while Lewis Gibson’s displays have made him hard to dislodge as a defensive partner.

That leaves Scarr acting as reserve at this moment in time, and may lead to his departure when the season comes to a close.

4 Joe Edwards

This one will be hard to take for a number of Argyle supporters, with Captain Fantastic Joe Edwards epitomising everything good about the Pilgrims in recent years.

Edwards’ passion and commitment to the club is clear for anyone to see, and will be regarded as one of the finest players to wear the captain’s armband for the Greens in history, but sometimes sentimentality can get in the way of the big decisions.

No one can doubt the ex-Yeovil man’s tenacity and dedication on the football pitch, but with Foster favouring a more dynamic version of wing-back in his system, it is hard to see Edwards getting too much game time in the future.

The 33-year-old has mainly been restricted to brief cameos from the bench in recent weeks, with Morgan Whittaker taking the armband from his teammate in his absence.

With over 200 games in green and two promotions under his belt, Edwards will always be considered one of the finest players to ever wear the shirt. Even with his game time limited now, you can always expect 110% from him.

For pure passion alone he may be worth keeping in and around the dressing room, but on the pitch, it looks as if Argyle are focusing on youth going forward, and it’s hard to see where the skipper fits in.

5 Tyreik Wright

It’s safe to say the transfer of Tyreik Wright from Aston Villa in January of 2023 never quite clicked for all parties, and it will be no surprise to see him shown the exit door in July.

The 22-year-old joined the club after impressing on loan for Bradford City at the start of last season but struggled to replicate that form in green with 13 goalless appearances before returning to Valley Parade on loan last month.

Wright seemed like a player lacking in confidence in his time as a Pilgrim, and the second tier looks like too much of a step up for him at this moment in time.

6 Callum Wright

Just like his namesake Tyreik, Callum Wright hasn’t had the most eye-catching time in a green shirt as of late, and could easily be offloaded in the summer to make way for new recruits.

Since moving to Devon from Blackpool last January he hasn’t exactly set the world alight, with his role now predominantly as a substitute when Argyle are chasing a game.

The Green Army will forever remember the 23-year-old for his dramatic stooping header away at Shrewsbury last season to claim a 2-1 victory en route to promotion, but another season at Championship level isn’t what he needs right now.

A permanent or loan deal to a top tier League One side could be exactly what he needs to build his confidence back up; there’s definitely a player in there somewhere, it just needs the time to shine.

7 Ben Waine

Another fan favourite that will be hard to say goodbye to is Ben Waine.

The New Zealand international joined the club in January of last year, with plenty of excitement around the new recruit from Wellington Phoenix.

The initial signs looked promising from the Kiwi, who can never be accused of giving less than his all on the pitch; but that quality and finesse that is needed at a higher level just seems to be lacking.

Compare Waine to fellow frontman Ryan Hardie - who links up the play and brings Morgan Whittaker to life - and you can see a marked difference. His lack of presence at the top of the field leads to attack after attack being quelled by the opposition.

Another young player who definitely has potential, Waine falls into the same bracket as Callum Wright; will shine in a top level League One side, but not cut out for the Championship as of yet.

8 Callum Burton

Callum Burton’s contract is up in the summer, and as the current third-choice keeper, he may be looking for more game time elsewhere.

The shot-stopper stepped in when needed last year when Mike Cooper was ruled out for the season, and after a shaky start, he gained the confidence between the sticks to lead Argyle to the League One title.

Another injury to Cooper has seen Burton play deputy to new number one Conor Hazard this campaign, but once both ‘keepers are fully fit it may be time for Burton to move on, and he will be wished well by all of the Green Army if he chooses to do so.