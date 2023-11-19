Highlights Graham Carey was arguably one of the greatest signings in the EFL in recent memory for Plymouth Argyle, with his impressive goal and assist contributions over an extended period of time.

Despite not costing the club a single penny, Carey consistently performed at a high level and had a significant impact on the team's success, particularly in their promotion-winning seasons.

While other players like Ruben Lameiras and Danny Mayor had similar profiles, none of them came close to matching Carey's consistent output in terms of goals and assists, making him a truly special player for the club.

Plymouth Argyle fans have had the pleasure of watching a number of hugely talented players in the last decade or so.

Ruben Lameiras and Danny Mayor are amongst the inventive, attacking stars to have got the Home Park faithful out of their seats.

Neither of those two names quite lives up to the reputation that Graham Carey established for himself when playing in green and white though.

The Irishman joined Plymouth Argyle on a free transfer and has to be one of the greatest signings in the EFL in recent memory.

Just how influential was Graham Carey for the Pilgrims?

Graham Carey first joined Plymouth Argyle in the summer of 2015, having previously played for the likes of Celtic and St Mirren.

It goes without saying that he hit the ground running, scoring 11 goals and assisting a further 15 in his debut season in League Two.

The Pilgrims finished fifth in that campaign and after beating Portsmouth in the play-off semi-finals thanks to a last gasp Peter Hartley header, Derek Adams’ men were hugely underwhelming in the final.

They may have lost to AFC Wimbledon that year but spearheaded by Carey, Argyle bounced straight back and went up automatically the following season, alongside Pompey and Doncaster Rovers.

Carey played in every single league game in that 2016/17 triumph and his tally was even better as well, contributing to a total of 30 goals.

He reached double figures for both goals and assists in the higher division and then in his final year in Devon, added a further 17 contributions to the cause.

Overall in an Argyle shirt, the Irishman scored 49 goals and assisted 58 in 197 outings, averaging a contribution every 1.84 games which is very impressive, particularly over such an extended period of time.

Carey curled home numerous free-kicks, weaved in and out of opposition defences before letting off vicious shots, and had the perfect balance of skill and charisma.

For Plymouth Argyle to get all of this without spending a single penny is remarkable in truth.

Perhaps his best ever goal at Home Park came in a 5-3 defeat at the hands of Millwall in the Football League Trophy.

Lee Gregory scored four for the Lions that day whilst Jake Jervis netted a brace for Argyle, but it was Carey’s thunderous effort from 30+ yards that was, without a doubt, the pick of the bunch.

How does the Irishman compare to other club legends?

When watching Plymouth Argyle this season, players like Morgan Whittaker, Bali Mumba and Finn Azaz can be seen in fine form, truly expressing themselves with the ball at their feet.

The club have come a long way in the last five years or so- getting out of League Two was the task when Carey was employed in the green half of Devon, making his brilliance more of a revelation.

As a Championship club, Argyle are expected to have these difference makers but Carey was something oh so special in a time when the club were rather underwhelming in a lot of ways.

Ruben Lameiras and Danny Mayor are two comparable players to the 34-year-old in terms of their profile but neither of them had the consistent output when it comes to goals and assists.

Mayor’s best return was seven goal contributions but Lameiras meanwhile scored 11 and assisted nine in 2018/19 so he was able to enter the Carey ballpark at least.

Jake Jervis, Antoni Sarcevic, David Fox and Freddie Ladapo are just some of the other Argyle players to star for the club in recent seasons.

This quartet all brought a lot to the table but it has to be said that competing with Carey is nigh on impossible.