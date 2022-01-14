‘The plot twist I never saw coming’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react to recent transfer link

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to respond to rumours that they may be interested in signing former Glasgow Rangers striker Jermain Defoe.

The proven Premier League goalscorer is currently a free agent after departing Ibrox and is now searching for a new challenge that could see him return to English football.

Charlton have been mentioned as potential suitors, with Johnnie Jackson being known to be in the market for new additions this month as he seeks to get his side climbing the Sky Bet League One table.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the rumours to be picked up by the Charlton Athletic faithful, with many taking to social media to air their views on the potential move for the veteran frontman.

Quiz: Can you name which club Charlton Athletic signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Akin Famewo Chelsea Manchester United Norwich City Newcastle United

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses to the link from the supporters on Twitter as Defoe looks to make his next career move.

Defoe firing us into the championship is the plot twist I never saw coming for 2022 — Richard Peterson (@RMRPeterson) January 13, 2022

Don't worry. It's never going to happen — Steve Kennedy (@SteveK157DFC) January 13, 2022

There's no benefit of buying a 39 year old when the play offs are out of reach. Play Burstow see if he's the 20 goal a season striker we desperately need. — Ian Pick (@IanPick92) January 13, 2022

Imagine Defoe and Taylor up front, wouldn’t know who to hate the most! — Autumn Figgins (@figgins_autumn) January 13, 2022

Say no to Judas Defoe. pic.twitter.com/BN3BkeiXYY — Dsmith (@Dsmith83823928) January 13, 2022

Hope it stays this way, don’t need another Harry Arter 👌 https://t.co/j6mtrW8MRH — Will (@willhbrooker) January 13, 2022

I would love this personally — Shaun Lohan (@ShaunCLohan) January 13, 2022

There was a time when I dare say this would of been a ‘controversial’ suggestion. Times change, I think he’d fit that role perfectly get him in I say 👀 #cafc — Áarón (@TheValley_SE7) January 13, 2022