It is set to be an important year for Charlton Athletic, as they look to take positive steps towards achieving promotion back to the Championship under Nathan Jones.

The Addicks currently find themselves mid-table in League One, but they will have hope that they can close the gap to the play-offs during the remainder of the campaign, having found some form in recent weeks.

Regardless of which division Jones' side are playing in next term, it seems likely that a few players will leave the club at the end of the season when their contracts come to an end.

One of those players is Chuks Aneke, a physical striker who has been plagued by injuries for large parts of his time in SE7.

If he was able to stay fit for the duration of a season, there is little doubt that Charlton would be keen to agree fresh terms, but considering that he has been sidelined for a chunk of this season already, there is a good chance that the club will allow him to move on in the summer.

Let's take a look at two other players who could also leave Charlton Athletic in 2025.

Tennai Watson

Tennai Watson made 34 appearances in League One for Charlton last season after joining the club on a free transfer, but he has not been the first-choice right-back since Kayne Ramsay's arrival from Harrogate Town in January last year.

The 27-year-old made just his second league start of the season against Wrexham in October after Ramsay picked up an injury against Stockport County earlier that month, but he was forced off with an injury of his own less than five minutes into the game and has not featured in the squad since.

Ramsay has now returned to first-team training, and with Watson yet to come back into the squad, he may not get too many more opportunities to prove that he is worthy of a new contract, especially considering that Thierry Small has performed well in his position during his absence and given Jones another option in that area of the pitch.

Aaron Henry

Midfielder Aaron Henry is another player who may not get an opportunity to prove that he is worthy of a new deal at The Valley due to injury.

The 21-year-old had his loan spell at National League side Rochdale cut short earlier this week and will continue his rehabilitation at Sparrows Lane. The academy graduate has been sidelined with a broken foot since November.

Charlton supporters will remember when Henry scored an impressive late equaliser against Queens Park Rangers in the EFL Cup during the 2022/23 season, but since going on to make 14 League One appearances that season, he has failed to hold down a place in the Addicks' first team.

Aaron Henry's Charlton Athletic Senior Stats (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists Minutes played 28 2 1 1,230

He has been highly-rated during his time coming through the ranks in SE7, so there is always a chance that he will be offered a new contract, but the fact that he is currently injured after a loan stint at Rochdale in the National League, all the while his deal is running down at the same time means that he could easily depart in the summer.