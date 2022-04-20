The players that will leave Swindon Town on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

With four games left to play this season, Swindon Town are facing an uphill battle to secure a place in the play-off places in League Two.

Currently five points adrift of the play-offs, the Robins will need to bounce back from their recent 2-1 defeat to Leyton Orient this weekend when they head to Victoria Park to face Hartlepool United.

Whereas Swindon head coach Ben Garner will be looking to draft in some fresh faces in the upcoming transfer window, he will also need to make decisions regarding the futures of some of his out-of-contract players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who will leave the County Ground this summer if their deals are not renewed…

Jonathan Williams

Jonathan Williams’ deal with Swindon is set to expire this summer and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new contract.

The Wales international has provided 10 direct goal contributions in 36 League Two appearances whilst he also chipped in with two assists in the FA Cup earlier this season.

Jordan Lyden

Jordan Lyden’s current contract is also set to reach a crescendo following the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Before suffering an Achilles injury in February, the midfielder made 10 appearances for the Robins in the fourth-tier.

Mandela Egbo

Mandela Egbo will become a free-agent this summer if Swindon opt against offering him fresh terms at the County Ground.

Since joining the Robins in March, the defender has managed to provide two assists in five appearances for the club.

Jojo Wollacott

Jojo Wollacott’s contract at Swindon is set to expire this summer and thus he will be available on a free transfer in the upcoming window if a fresh agreement cannot be reached with the League Two outfit.

The goalkeeper has kept 10 clean-sheets in the 37 league games that he has participated in this season.

Mathieu Baudry

Mathieu Baudry’s deal at the club expires in June.

During the current campaign, the defender has been limited to just 14 appearances in all competitions for Swindon.

Louis Reed

Louis Reed’s contract at Swindon is set to reach a crescendo this summer.

Since joining the Robins last year, the midfielder has provided five direct goal contributions in 39 appearances in all competitions.

Jack Payne

Jack Payne’s deal with Swindon is set to reach a crescendo this summer and it remains to be seen whether a fresh agreement can be reached between the two parties.

The 27-year-old has managed to find the back of the net on 10 occasions in the fourth-tier for the Robins this season.

Ryan East

Ryan East’s contract at Swindon is also set to expire this summer.

The 23-year-old has featured on 16 occasions for the Robins in League Two this season whilst he also represented the club in the FA Cup and the League Cup.

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson

Jayden Mitchell-Lawson’s deal with the Robins will reach a conclusion in June.

Since joining the Robins last year, the attacking midfielder has only managed to provide three assists in 24 league appearances.

Quiz: Can you name which club Swindon Town signed these 28 defenders from?

1 of 28 Who did Swindon sign Romoney Crichlow on loan from last year? Huddersfield Town Leeds United Sheffield United Sheffield Wednesday

Dion Conroy

Dion Conroy will also become a free-agent this summer if Swindon opt against offering him a new deal.

The centre-back has played 35 games for the Robins in all competitions this season.

Rob Hunt

Rob Hunt has yet to agree fresh terms with Swindon and thus will be available on a free transfer this summer when his current deal expires.

The right-back has started 35 games for the Robins in the fourth-tier this season.

Emmanuel Idem

Emmanuel Idem’s short-term deal with Swindon is set to expire following the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The goalkeeper has yet to make an appearance at senior level for the club due to the presence of Wollacott.

Mo Dabre

Mo Dabre’s contract at Swindon is set to expire in June.

The midfielder was loaned out to Chippenham Town earlier this season where he made seven league appearances for the club.

Ricky Aguiar

Ricky Aguiar will be available on a free transfer this summer if he isn’t offered a new deal at Swindon.

The midfielder has scored two goals in 15 league appearances for the Robins this season.