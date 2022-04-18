The players that will leave Swansea City on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

With a few games remaining, Swansea City are currently sitting midtable in the Sky Bet Championship.

The Swans have had a mixed campaign so far this season, but things have seemingly started to click under Russell Martin.

With that being said, there will no doubt be incomings and outgoings at the club this summer, some of which will be those exiting the Swansea.com Stadium after their contracts expire.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the Swansea players set to leave the club this summer, according to Transfermarkt, unless their contracts are renewed.

Ben Hamer

One player that is out of contract with the Swans this summer is goalkeeper Ben Hamer.

Hamer joined Swansea in January 2021 and has gone on to make 23 appearances for the club since.

That includes 21 Championship appearances this campaign, in which he kept nine clean sheets.

Reports suggested that Swansea wanted to extend the goalkeepers contract in January, but as yet, we have received no confirmation that they have done so, meaning Hamer is due to leave this July.

Korey Smith

Another player Swansea are currently set to lose, unless a contract extension gets announced, is midfielder Korey Smith.

Smith is arguably the biggest contract expiry loss for the Swans this summer having made 33 appearances for the club in the Championship this campaign.

The 31-year-old joined Swansea in August 2020 and has made 75 appearances for the club so far.

Smith’s spell in South Wales is due to end this summer, barring a late contract extension announcement towards the end of the season.

Yan Dhanda

The third and final player set to leave Swansea City when their contract expires this summer is Yan Dhanda.

Dhanda has only ever played at Swansea as a senior player, making 62 appearances for the club since 2018.

Last season, Dhanda featured 26 times in the Championship as Swansea reached the play-offs, but this season, he has been limited to just three league appearances.

Clearly out of favour under Russell Martin, it appears Dhanda will be looking for pastures new this summer once his current Swans deal comes to an end.