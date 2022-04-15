The players that will leave Stoke City on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Stoke City will be hoping to push forward as a club next season following an inconsistent 2021/22 campaign in the Championship.

Whereas the Potters have produced some impressive performances at this level, a downturn in form since the turn of the year ended the club’s hopes of reaching the play-offs under the guidance of Michael O’Neill.

With the transfer window set to open following the crescendo of the current campaign, it will be intriguing to see whether Stoke end up launching a complete overhaul of their squad.

Whereas O’Neill will be keen to secure the services of some fresh faces, the Potters boss will also need to make calls regarding the future of individuals who are set to reach the end of their existing deals at the bet365 Stadium.

Here, we have decided to take a look at the players who will leave Stoke on a free this summer unless their contracts are renewed.

Joe Allen

Joe Allen’s contract at Stoke is set to expire in June.

The Wales international has made 216 appearances for the Potters in all competitions since joining the club from Liverpool in 2016.

Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith has yet to agree fresh terms with Stoke and thus is set to become a free-agent this summer.

The right-back has provided a respectable total of seven direct goal contributions in the Championship this season for the Potters.

Mario Vrancic

Vrancic’s deal is also set to reach a crescendo following the end of the current campaign.

Since joining Stoke on a permanent deal last summer, the midfielder has managed to score three goals and provide five assists in 28 Championship appearances.

James Chester

Utilised on a sporadic basis by the Potters this season, James Chester’s time at Stoke will come to an end this summer if an agreement cannot be reached with the Championship side.

Due to the presence of Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Phil Jagielka, the defender has only made seven league appearances since the turn of the year.

Steven Fletcher

Steven Fletcher’s current contract at Stoke is set to expire in June and it remains to be seen whether he will be offered a new deal.

The forward has struggled to make an impact for the Potters in the second-tier this season as he has only scored three goals at this level.

Phil Jagielka

Signed on a short-term deal until the end of the season in the January transfer window following his departure from Derby County, Jagielka has produced some assured displays for Stoke in recent months.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.85 in the Championship, it wouldn’t be at all surprising if the defender earns a new deal.

Nick Powell

Nick Powell’s contract at Stoke is set to expire this summer but the club do have an option to trigger a one-year extension.

Whether they extend the midfielder’s stay remains to be seen as ongoing issues with his fitness has severely limited his game-time.

In the 16 league games that he has participated in, Powell has provided seven direct goal contributions.

Jordan Thompson

Jordan Thompson’s deal will also reach a crescendo in June.

The midfielder suffered a season-ending ankle injury during the club’s 2-1 defeat to Reading earlier this month after being handed a start in this clash.

Tom Ince

Since making this switch, the winger has provided two direct goal contributions in 12 appearances for the Royals.