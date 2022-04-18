The players that will leave Sheffield United on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Sheffield United are still in the play-off hunt as we head into the final weeks of the Sky Bet Championship season.

A crucial round of fixtures takes place every matchweek now and the Blades, as well as their top six rivals, are aiming to build momentum and seal a top six spot.

Their division for next year will naturally shape their plans in the transfer window, too, and Paul Heckingbottom has admitted that will also determine the future of some of his players with contracts running down.

Billy Sharp and Chris Basham are two men whose deals are currently nearing their conclusion but, in a difference to some of the other players whose deals are expiring, it sounds as though there’s keen interest to get new agreements sorted.

Heckingbottom has gone on record to say he sees both staying around for a little while later, and both Sharp and Basham have expressed their desire to remain at Bramall Lane too.

Elsewhere, though, things are not as clear.

Players like David McGoldrick, Adam Davies, Ben Osborn and Jack Robinson all see their deals coming to a close this summer, as per transfermarkt, and these could potentially be the ones that see their futures more decided by the way the season ends – though you might imagine Davies sticks around at least given that he only signed in January, whilst Osborn and Robinson at least have been involved a fair bit.

Indeed, if the Blades are promoted it might be the case that all four are moved on but, if they remain in the Championship, perhaps they will be kept around on fresh terms.

Whatever happens, though, there are still decisions needing to be made and time will only tell what happens.

