The players that will leave Rotherham United on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

It looks set to be a nail-biting end to the campaign for Rotherham United as they look to secure automatic promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.

Currently, the Millers sit second in League One, four points behind leaders Wigan and level on points with MK Dons in third.

If they do achieve promotion, there will no doubt be plenty of incomings and outgoings at the New York Stadium this summer.

Some of those who look set to be leaving are the following players, who all have expiring contract with the club this summer.

Michael Smith

Arguably the biggest loss to the club if he leaves on a free this summer, Michael Smith’s contract runs out in June 2022.

Smith has 18 goals and six assists for the Millers in 41 League One appearances this campaign.

That makes him the club’s top goalscorer by quite some margin, and if Rotherham are promoted, they will surely do everything they can to keep hold of the 30-year-old.

There is still time for the club and player to come to an agreement, with both parties having said they are open to a new deal once the season comes to an end.

Freddie Ladapo

Another player Rotherham could lose for nothing this summer is Freddie Oladipo.

Oladipo’s current Millers’ deal is up in the summer and he handed in a transfer request back in January, suggesting he may not want to remain at the club beyond the summer.

Rotherham United do hold an option to trigger a one-year extesnion for Ladapo should they wish to do so though, so this one is firmly in the Millers’ hands going into the summer.

Ladapo has 11 league goals and three assists in 30 League One appearances this campaign.

Angus MacDonald

Defender Angus MacDonald is another whose contract at Rotherham United is due to expire this summer.

MacDonald put pen to paper on a two-year deal when he joined the club in 2020 and went on to make 39 Championship appearances last season.

This campaign, though, the 29-year-old has made just seven appearances after what has been an injury-ridden season for the centre-back.

It remains to be seen whether or not Rotherham will offer MacDonald an extended stay at the New York Stadium, but, at present, he is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Other set to leave

As well as the above three, the following players are also set to see their contracts expire at Rotherham United this summer, according to Transfermarkt.

Goalkeepers: Viktor Johansson, Josh Chapman.

Defenders: Michael Ihiekwe, Joe Mattock.

Midfielders: Jamie Lindsay.

Forwards: Mickel Miller, Chiedozie Ogbene, Joshua Kayode.