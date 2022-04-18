The players that will leave Reading FC on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Reading have now seemingly done enough to just avoid relegation to League One.

The Royals have had a tumultuous campaign, including a six-point penalty deduction and a mid-season change of manager.

But the team have now almost come out the other side of a difficult season to avoid dropping out of the Championship.

With only four games remaining, Paul Ince’s side have a nine point gap to 22nd place Barnsley.

However, a busy summer is likely to come with as many as 13 players set to be available as a free agent by the end of the campaign.

There will be plenty of decisions needed to be made with the club’s financial situation also unclear going into the transfer window.

Most importantly of all, the future of John Swift will be up in the air.

The forward has been a key figure in the side, with his 11 goals and 13 assists playing a massive role in helping the Royals combat relegation.

The club will most certainly want to keep him at the Madejski Stadium, but Swift will have the bargaining power in any negotiation with other Championship clubs certainly keeping abreast of his situation.

Andy Rinomhota is another key player whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The 24-year old has endured a difficult campaign due to an ankle injury that saw him miss a large chunk of the season.

But he has been a key figure for the team in recent seasons so Reading will want to do everything they can to keep him at the club.

Reading will also be hoping to keep Josh Laurent at the club beyond this summer, the 26-year old has been an important player since arriving from Shrewsbury Town, playing 82 league games since he joined the club.

Andy Yiadom has also seen his place in the team grow this season, and with so few players under contract beyond this season then the club will also want to keep the 30-year old at the Madejski.

Junior Hoilett is another player who has proven important this campaign, but his contract is also set to expire in June.

The club can’t afford to lose all of these players and will need to do everything they can to tie all of them down to an extension.

Tom Holmes is a promising young player that would be a disappointment if he also left this summer.

The 21-year old has played 31 times in the Championship this season and has continued developing following his breakout campaign last year.

Of the remaining players whose contracts run out at the end of the season, Michael Morrison is the most important and has featured heavily under both Veljko Paunovic and Paul Ince.

However, the likes of Alen Halilovic, Orjan Nyland, Brandon Barker, Felipe Araruna, Ethan Bristow and Femi Azeez all have much more uncertain futures with the club as none have made a massive impact with the team this campaign.