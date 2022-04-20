Port Vale will hope that this summer sees them preparing for life in League One.

Their destiny is in their own hands as things stand as they’re in possession of the third and final automatic promotion place and sit two points clear of fourth-placed Northampton Town.

Whichever division they’re playing in next term, there is bound to be some player turnover in the summer – due to both sales and expiring contracts.

It’s the latter we’re looking at today as we highlight the players that will leave Port Vale on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed…

David Worrall

David Worrall has been at Vale Park since joining from Millwall on a free transfer in 2017 but this summer could spell the end of his time with the club.

He signed a new two-year deal back in 2020 but is out of contract at the end of the season, meaning that fresh terms will need to be agreed upon if he is to stay.

David Amoo

Another that signed a two-year contract extension in 2020, winger David Amoo has contributed 10 goals and nine assists in his 98 appearances for the club.

However, with his contract set to expire this summer, he could bid farewell to the Vale fans at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Jamie Proctor

Injuries haven’t helped him but Jamie Proctor has enjoyed an impressive first season with the League Two club – bagging 13 goals and four assists in 29 games.

The forward joined in the summer on a one-year deal meaning his future is up in the air ahead of the summer.

Mal Benning

Fellow 2021 summer arrival Mal Benning penned a one-year deal when he arrived at Vale Park last summer, having joined after his contract with Mansfield Town expired.

A hugely experienced player at League Two level, the left-back is unlikely to be short of suitors should he leave in the summer.

Nathan Smith

Centre-back Nathan Smith has been a regular fixture in the Vale side this term – missing just two League Two games all season.

The 26-year-old is closing in on 300 games for the club but his current deal expires this summer meaning new terms need to be agreed for him to stay put.

James Gibbons

A product of the Vale academy system, James Gibbons has proven himself a useful option since his emergence at first team level.

Whether that will be enough to earn the 24-year-old a new contract this summer remains to be seen.

Aidan Stone

Vale do have the option of triggering a one-year extension to keep 22-year-old goalkeeper Aidan Stone at the club beyond the summer.

He has served as a backup for most of his debut season with the club but has impressed when called upon.

Joseph Collinge

Another Vale academy product, 18-year-old shot-stopper Joseph Collinge is out of contract with the League Two club in the summer.

It seems new terms will need to be agreed if they want to keep the teenager at Vale Park moving forward.

Kamani McFarlane

18-year-old Kamani McFarlane has spent time away from Vale on loan this season but a decision may need to be made about his long-term future soon.

The midfielder is out of contract in the summer.