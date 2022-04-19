The players that will leave Plymouth Argyle on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Plymouth Argyle have been one of the surprise packages in League One this season and are very well placed to finish in the play-offs under Steven Schumacher.

The Pilgrims would have been forgiven for falling away from the promotion picture after Ryan Lowe left the dugout to join Preston North End, but his previous assistant manager, Schumacher, stayed put and will be optimistic about facing his former colleague in a Championship match next season.

Argyle have been a model club in their recruitment and asset management in recent years and a continuation of their process off the pitch could see them reach the second tier in the next few seasons if not this one.

Here, we have taken a look at the players that could leave this summer if their current deals are not extended…

According to Transfermarkt, only three players in the club’s current squad are out of contract in the summer, giving Schumacher the option of largely keeping the same strong group together to go again next season, if they do not win promotion.

The trio is as follows: Luke McCormick, Rhys Shirley and Ollie Tomlinson.

Even combined, the three players have hardly been involved in League One this season and therefore will not significantly weaken the squad if they do depart at the end of the campaign.

McCormick, 38, is in his third spell at the club, has made 344 appearances in total and has spent time on loan at Truro City this term.

Tomlinson has been on loan at Truro since November and similarly to McCormick, has not made an appearance in the third tier for Argyle this season.

Rhys Shirley may command a little more consideration, the 19-year-old has made nine senior appearances in total for the Pilgrims this season and could provide an alternative option with some attacking loan players returning to their parent clubs in the summer.

Ryan Broom, Steven Sessegnon, Jordan Garrick and Romoney Crichlow have all made key contributions for Argyle this season, and could be pursued once again by the club in the summer, with the Pilgrims earning significantly more bargaining power if they do kick on to promotion this season.