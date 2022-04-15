The players that will leave Nottingham Forest on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Nottingham Forest have had a season filled with highs and lows under Steve Cooper.

The Reds are currently battling for a play-off place near the top of the Championship table.

With their league position for next season unclear that has left those players at the club whose contracts expire this summer in a tricky position.

There are multiple players who have deals that finish at the end of June who will be available to leave the City Ground on a free transfer.

Lewis Grabban is the most high-profile player whose contract is set to run down in the next few months.

The forward has been an important player for Forest this season having played 30 times in the Championship this campaign.

Grabban’s goals have been crucial to helping the Reds climb up the table, with the 34-year old scoring 12 league goals and earning four assists.

The striker is coming to the closing stages of his own career and may now use this time as a chance to even hang up his boots.

His future with Forest is unclear, but he has proven his usefulness all campaign and if Cooper’s side fail to earn promotion then he could still be a hugely valuable asset to the team as a dressing room leader next season.

Tobias Figueiredo has not been as important a player under Cooper but he has still played 22 times in the Championship this year.

The defender has been a useful squad player to have in the team and has given depth to the squad that has helped in their promotion push.

At 28-years old, there is still plenty he can offer for the team.

If Forest become a Premier League club then it becomes difficult to see him staying at the club as it is not apparent that he is ready to make that step up.

But he is more than capable of performing in the Championship when called upon.

Forest’s league status could have a huge impact on a decision being made with the defender’s expiring contract.

Meanwhile, it is likely that Gaeten Bong and Carl Jenkinson’s time at the City Ground will come to an end in June with the Cameroonian having only played seven times all campaign.

While the former Arsenal defender has been shipped out on loan to Australian outfit Melbourne Victory.