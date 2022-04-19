The players that will leave MK Dons on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

MK Dons have had a largely successful season in League One and as it stands, they are still in contention for an automatic promotion spot.

Given their success this season, there is no doubt MK Dons will be looking to build off a number of core players who have put the foundations in place for success this season.

Furthermore, they will be looking to strengthen their side too regardless of what league they’re in.

However, whether they are in League One or the Championship could be the deciding factor surrounding a number of players both leaving and arriving.

Here we take a look at the players who will be leaving MK Dons on a free this summer unless their contracts are renewed.

Youngsters Theo Corbeanu, Conor Coventry, Kaine Kesler and goalkeeper Jamie Cumming will both be heading off this summer as they are players loaned in from Wolves, West Ham, Aston Villa and Chelsea respectively

Striker Connor Wickham sees his contract expire this summer and it’s unlikely we will see him stay put with the Dons especially if they do gain promotion this summer.

This season Wickham has made only 12 league appearances scoring one goal.

MK Dons will likely be looking to replace Wickham with someone younger who will be able to play more and get goals more regularly too.

Midfielder Hiram Boateng is out of contract this summer although given he has scored three goals and contributed two assists in 28 appearances this year, he may be seen as a player worth retaining.

This is one that could be dependent on where MK Dons are going to be next season but given the fact he has contributed to the squad this season he could be a solid player to have on board.

37-year-old Dean Lewington has been with MK Dons since 2004 and made over 700 league appearances for the club. Although he is out of contract this season, Football League World reported that MK Dons are planning on extending his contract for another year. As he is still a regular feature in the side, it looks to a deal that would be based on football rather than just emotion.

25-year-old Tennai Watson has made 28 appearances for his side this year and contributed two goals and an assist from right-back. Therefore, despite being out of contract this season we could expect to see a new contract offered to him.

At only 22-years-old David Kasumu has featured 20 times for MK Dons this season and looks like a player the Dons may want to keep in order to continue to develop.

21-year-old striker Jay Bird is yet to make an appearance for MK Dons this season. His future at the club might depend on what league the side find themselves in but if he does stay, it’s likely a loan move would be on the cards for him next season.