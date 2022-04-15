The players that will leave Millwall on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

There are seven senior players at Millwall who could leave the club at the expiration of their contracts this summer.

The Lions have been punching above their weight in terms of their budget and the individual quality of their squad under Gary Rowett in the last few seasons.

The headline name is star man Jed Wallace, but there could be a lot of additional work for the Lions’ hierarchy to deal with to ensure they maintain the services of some other key players this summer.

Here, we have taken a look at the players that could leave Millwall this summer if their contracts are not renewed…

Jed Wallace

The 28-year-old has been at his relentless best this season despite a small period out with injury, should Premier League interest emerge it feels likely that Wallace will move on in the summer.

Ryan Leonard

Versatile midfielder Leonard has not had the same impact, due to injury, in the first team as he did last term.

Creating a bit of uncertainty edging towards the end of his deal, although on the whole the club would be well advised to offer him a new contract in the coming weeks.

Tom Bradshaw

Bradshaw has had his best season in a Millwall shirt, notching eight times in the league, with Wallace potentially leaving and Benik Afobe only on loan, the 29-year-old could be leading the line next term if he can be tied down.

The lively striker could probably find another second tier club if he departs The Den this summer.

Connor Mahoney

Mahoney has only made one start in the league this season and looks very unlikely to earn a new contract between now and the end of the season.

The 25-year-old struggled for game time last term as well, a League One move could be on the cards.

Quiz: What club do these 19 players from the Millwall 2016/17 squad play for now?

1 of 19 Jordan Archer QPR Coventry City Sheffield United West Brom

Billy Mitchell

It is essential the Lions tie Mitchell down to a new contract, with the 21-year-old gaining a lot of admirers this term.

The all action midfielders could slot into most squads in the Championship, but alongside Tyler Burey and Dan McNamara, he embodies a promising future at The Den under Rowett.

Maikel Kieftenbeld

For depth purposes Kieftenbeld may be offered an extension, but the defensive midfielder has not been as impressive as he was for Birmingham City.

Depending on how the window pans out, he could be needed to provide competition for places.

Alex Pearce

Due to his experience and leadership qualities, Pearce may earn a new deal but he will not be first choice next term if so.

Pearce has lost his place in recent years and has only made three league starts this term.