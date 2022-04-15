The players that will leave Middlesbrough on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Championship side Middlesbrough will be preparing for two different scenarios at this stage, devising a plan for life in the second tier again next season and one for the Premier League.

Losses against Fulham and Hull City in recent matches may have been a minor blow to their promotion hopes – but they are still on course to be competing for the top six from now until the early stages of next month.

This ability to remain in the mix at this stage has been largely due to their progress under Chris Wilder, who has big ambitions for the Teesside outfit and looks destined to take them back to the top tier, whether it’s this season or in the coming years.

Quiz: Are these 12 Middlesbrough facts from this season real or fake?

1 of 12 They've changed their manager Real Fake

The fact there’s so much uncertainty is proving to be a problem in terms of contracts though – because what division Boro compete in next term will determine which players’ contracts Wilder will want to renew.

And there are a few key first-teamers who are set to leave on the expiration of their respective deals this summer unless officials at the Riverside Stadium manage to tie them down to fresh terms.

With this issue likely to be high up on the club’s priority list for the coming months, we take a look at who could walk away at the end of the campaign.

The most integral player who’s out of contract this summer is captain Jonny Howson, who hasn’t just been a good leader on and off the pitch, but also a classy operator in the middle of the park alongside the likes of Matt Crooks and Marcus Tavernier.

He was quite frankly unbelievable in Boro’s FA Cup victory against Tottenham Hotspur, showing that he could make the step up to the top tier and be an important figure for Boro if they were to be promoted.

Although he has been consistent, making 39 league appearances this season, that game against Spurs may have done him a big favour in terms of earning a contract regardless of which division they are in next season. At 33 though, he’s only likely to be offered a one or two-year extension.

The other three senior players out of contract are also older heads, with Sol Bamba’s future currently looking uncertain after turning 37 in January. He has put in some remarkable performances this season though, proving to be a solid player at the back at times despite occasionally being caught out for pace.

Often stuck behind Paddy McNair, Dael Fry and Anfernee Dijksteel in the pecking order though, Wilder may want to find an alternative to the 37-year-old, especially if they are promoted to the top tier.

That isn’t a reflection of Bamba’s performances though, because he has responded brilliantly since bravely overcoming his cancer battle.

Lee Peltier finds himself in a similar situation at 35 and despite making a respectable 20 league appearances, some of those came off the bench and if his side are promoted to the top flight this term, you would have to think he would be let go in the coming months.

And in terms of Neil Taylor, the future of Djed Spence may play a key part. Spence is too good to be sitting on the bench and the same can be said for Jones, so the latter may move over to the left-hand side to accommodate the former on the right.

That would push Marc Bola out of the starting lineup and Taylor further down the pecking order, so it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if the Welshman was to leave this year despite proving to be a useful option.

In terms of their loanees, they do have the option to make James Lea Siliki’s move permanent but considering how unsuccessful the midfielder’s spell has been at the Riverside, it would be nothing short of a major shock if he was to sign for the club on a longer-term basis.