Few EFL clubs, if any, were busier than Ipswich Town last summer.

In the first window since the takeover, a flood of new signings arrived at Portman Road and Kieran McKenna will no doubt be hoping to receive a similar backing when the market opens in a few months’ time.

There are likely to be departures as well as the young coach looks to shape his squad ahead of another promotion push next term.

Some of those will be via transfers away while others are out of contract at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

It’s the latter we’re interested in today as we highlight the players that will leave Ipswich Town on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed…

Sone Aluko

Experienced winger Sone Aluko has been a regular fixture in the side this season – though his return of three goals and one assist in 36 appearances is not particularly eye-catching.

The 33-year-old is out of contract in the summer, though the club do have the option of triggering an additional year.

Tom Carroll

Tom Carroll’s first season at Ipswich has been hampered due to injury but even when fit, he’s struggled to cement a regular place in the starting XI.

The midfielder is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and could be one of the summer casualties.

James Norwood

James Norwood was out of favour during Paul Cook’s tenure but has been back involved under McKenna.

Whether that means the club will trigger the one-year option they have in the 31-year-old’s contract remains to be seen.

Kayden Jackson

It’s been a strange season for Kayden Jackson but he served a reminder in February and March of just what he can offer – bagging three goals and three assists in seven games.

His contract is set to expire this summer and the club don’t have an option to extend it so new terms will have to be agreed if he’s to remain at Portman Road.