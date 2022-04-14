The players that will leave Huddersfield Town on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Huddersfield Town aren’t allowing their focus to drift beyond the next fixture as they look to nail a place in the play-offs and earn their shot at Premier League football.

Carlos Corberan demands that kind of mindset of his squad and speak to any member of Huddersfield’s playing staff, they’ll tell you exactly that.

Promotion to the Premier League would be huge for Huddersfield and have a big impact on their thinking when it comes to recruitment.

That’s a way down the line yet, though, with Corberan surely not entertaining the prospect of shaping his squad for 2022/23 given what’s currently on the line.

However, there are key decisions on the horizon, not just in terms of recruiting players, but also those that currently stand to be out of contract at the John Smith’s Stadium in the summer.

A handful of players will see their deals expire at the end of the season, although Huddersfield do have a 12-month option on the majority of those contracts – a security the club tend to lend themselves.

We take a look at those currently set to become free agents as things stand:

Jamal Blackman

Blackman signed for Huddersfield in January on a short-term contract until the summer.

The 28-year-old has played twice in the FA Cup for Town so far, but found himself behind Lee Nicholls in the pecking order when it comes to the Championship.

Naby Sarr

Sarr scored in Huddersfield’s 2-0 win over Luton Town on Monday night, much to the delight of the John Smith’s Stadium.

The towering centre-back has been fourth choice for a lot of this season and will see his contract expire in the summer.

Harry Toffolo

Toffolo’s deal will be a pressing matter for Huddersfield.

The left-back’s contract is due to expire in the summer, although Huddersfield do have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.

Football League World reported last month that it’s expected Huddersfield will take up that option, although they hope to tie Corberan’s go-to full-back on longer terms.

Alex Vallejo

Huddersfield announced that they had extended Vallejo’s contract at the John Smith’s Stadium at the time they released their retained list last summer.

As a result, the Spanish midfielder is contracted at Huddersfield until the summer of 2022.

However, a knee injury has limited him to only six appearances across all competitions this season and it’s not clear what the future holds beyond his contract expiring.

Josh Koroma

Koroma will see the three-year deal he signed at the John Smith’s Stadium expire in the coming summer.

Like Toffolo’s deal, there’s the option for Huddersfield to extend that by a further 12 months if they wish.

The 23-year-old has scored 13 goals for Huddersfield and, last season in particular, he carried their main goal threat from the left prior to his injury.

He’s not quite at the forefront of Corberan’s plans now, but it would still be a surprise if he was allowed to leave for free this summer.

Fraizer Campbell

Campbell agreed terms on a one-year deal with Huddersfield last summer, extending his stay at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Again, there’s the option for that to be extended into 2022/23, but Campbell has started only four games in the Championship this season and has played little over 600 minutes.

Reece Brown

Finally, Brown will see his contract with Huddersfield expire in the summer and he’s expected to be another player departing the John Smith’s Stadium.

He’s currently on his third loan spell away from Town with Peterborough United.

