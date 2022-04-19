The players that will leave Gillingham on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Looking to secure another year of League One football by avoiding the third-tier drop in what remains of this season, it has been a strange year at Gillingham.

The Gills finished last season in 10th place, however, they had spent much of this campaign in the relegation zone.

Under Neil Harris, there has been a lot more positivity, with the Kent club now a point above the bottom four positions.

Whilst we wait and see what happens with Gillingham in what remains of this season, we take a look at Gillingham players who will leave on a free unless their contracts are renewed when summer comes around (using Transfermarkt).

Robbie McKenzie

Arriving on a two-year deal from Hull City in the summer of 2020, Robbie McKenzie is someone who will see his contract expire when this season concludes.

Th 23-year-old has featured 37 times in the league for the Gills this season, operating in several roles, including both full backs positions and in central midfield.

Christian Maghoma

Signing in the summer of 2020, Christian Maghoma is another who will see his contract expire in the summer.

The defender has been confined to more of a deputy role this season, finding himself on the bench more often than not, and he has no League One appearances to his name this season.

Ryan Jackson

Keeping with the theme of signing for the Gills back in 2020, Ryan Jackson is the next name to make the list.

The 31-year-old has played 31 times for the League One outfit this season, predominantly operating as a right-back, although, he has also been playing as a right wing-back, as a result of a formation change under Harris.

Vadaine Oliver

Vadaine Oliver also arrived at the Priestfield Stadium in the summer of 2020 and he sees his contract expire in June.

Netting 26 times for the Gills over the past two seasons, he has been an important source of goals and attacking third influence over the last couple of years.

Jack Tucker

Progressing through the academy ranks, Jack Tucker will see his contract expire at the Priestfield Stadium in the summer.

Appearing 41 times in the league this season for the Gills, aged just 22, Tucker could be an excellent signing for looking League One and Championship clubs.