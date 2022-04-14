The players that will leave Derby County on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

It’s been a really difficult season for Derby County this season, both on the pitch and off it.

Due to financial issues, the club have been deducted a total of 21 points, meanwhile, performances have been handicapped by the constant need to sell players when there is interest.

As it stands, despite a brave effort so far, the Rams currently sit 23rd in the Championship standings, nine points behind Reading and safety in 21st.

Things are set to go from bad to worse for the club this summer, with the majority of their squad and a number of key players out of contract this summer, and the club unable to renew them due to their administration status.

It should be said, though, that even without administration, it could be the case that these players wouldn’t renew their current deals due to the impending relegation to League One.

With that being said, here’s a look at a few important players that look to be on their way out of the club this summer, according to Transfermarkt.

Festy Ebosele

We already know that Festy Ebosele is destined for another club this summer having signed a pre-contract agreement with Serie A side Udinese ahead of the summer.

The Republic of Ireland under-21 international has made 32 appearances for the Rams this season after breaking into Wayne Rooney’s side at the end of last season.

With his contract expiring this summer, he is heading to Italy on a free transfer.

Ravel Morrison

Another out of contract this summer and set to leave the club is midfielder Ravel Morrison.

Morrison joined the club last August and has found somewhat of a home at Pride Park, showing glimpses of his much talked about potential.

The 29-year-old has made 32 appearances for the Rams in the Championship, scoring four goals and assisting three times.

At present, with his contract expiring, the Jamaican international will be heading for the Pride Park exit door.

Curtis Davies

Another key player that could depart Derby County this summer due to his contract expiring is experienced centre-back Curtis Davies.

Davies has been absolutely crucial at the back for Derby this campaign, often being the only experienced head among a group of young players.

Davies, who is now 37, has appeared 41 times in the league this season, and has made 146 club appearances in total.

Derby fans will be sad to see him go, but at present, with his current contract status, he is set to do so this summer.

Tom Lawrence

Last but not least, club captain Tom Lawrence is yet another Rams player set to leave the club this summer.

The 28-year-old joined the club back in 2017 and has made 182 appearances for the Rams since.

This summer though, the Welsh international’s contract is up and he looks set to be another key, top quality player the club lose for nothing this summer.

Lawrence, who has made 35 appearances and scored 11 league goals this campaign, will not be short of suitors.

Other’s heading for an exit

Along with the above, the following players are also heading for the Pride Park exit door with their contract expiring this summer, according to Transfermarkt.

Goalkeepers and defenders: Eiran Cashin, Lee Buchanan, Kelle Roos, Ryan Allsop, Richard Stearman.

Midfielders: Liam Thompson, Louie Watson.

Forwards: Lee Buchanan, Colin Kazim-Richards.