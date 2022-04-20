The players that will leave Bradford City on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Bradford City have had a very disappointing season and currently sit 18th in League Two.

However with Mark Hughes now at the helm, the Bantams will be hoping they can push on next season and have a more successful season.

Realistically, you can expect that Hughes will want his side to be battling at the top end of the league next season and securing a position in the play-offs if not higher.

A lot of work will be required for Bradford to achieve this and Hughes will have to make sure he makes the right signings to make this achievable.

Here, we take a look at the players who will be leaving Bradford City on a free this summer unless a new contract is offered to them.

Bradford City will lose the services of Tom Elliott, Jamie Walker, Dion Pereira, Nathan Delfouneso, Matty Daly and Alex Bass this summer as they are all players in on loan.

Goalkeeper Richard O’Donnell sees his contract expire at the end of the season.

This season the 31-year-old has made 19 appearances for the Bantams. However, with current goalkeeper Alex Bass at the club on loan, Bradford may need a goalkeeper this summer meaning O’Donnell may be given the chance to extend his contract.

Forward Theo Robinson sees his contract expire in summer. The 33-year-old has made 23 appearances for Bradford this season but only scored two goals meaning he may not be what they are looking to retain in their squad next season.

Midfielder Gareth Evans joined Bradford from Portsmouth back in 2020 and his contract expires this year.

Having made 20 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists this season, he has had an okay season. However, at 33-years-old Hughes may opt to bring some fresher legs into the club.

Caolan Lavery has made 18 appearances for the Bantams this season scoring just once and assisting twice. As a centre forward, Mark Hughes would be hoping for better numbers of of the player and at the age of 29, it seems likely that he could leave the club this summer at the end of his contract.

27-year-old Lee Angol has only made 15 appearances for the club this season but has scored five times in the league. Angol has struggled with injury this season but currently sitting as Bradford’s second top scorer, there is a chance we could see his contract extended.

Elliot Watt has been a bright spark at Bradford this year making 38 league appearances despite being only 22-years-old. The midfielder has scored two goals and assisted twice too and this may be an area for the youngster to develop his game but at such a young age Hughes will be able to shape the player.

Defensive midfielder Yann Songo’o has made 38 appearances for Bradford this season and contributed two goals. Despite now being 30-years-old, given he has contributed well this season he is a player that might be offered a new deal.

Callum Cooke is another player out of contract this season but having made 40 appearances this season scoring two goals and assisting seven times, making him the top assister at the club, you can see a new deal being offered to Cooke.

Paudie O’Connor is also out of contract in summer but the 24-year-old has made 43 appearances this season and contributed three goals from centre-back meaning Hughes is likely to see promise in him and try to retain him.

Charles Vernam has scored five goals from left-wing this season and also provided two assists so despite being out of contract this season, the 25-year-old may well be offered a new contract.

Sutton has been a mainstay in the side this season making 30 league appearances for Bradford. He has contributed two goals and one assist this season so this may be an area where Hughes wants him to develop his game to progress but we could see him getting the chance to do that at Bradford.

Matty Foulds is out of contract this summer and has made 22 appearances this year. The defender may be preferred as a back-up choice next season so Hughes may take some time to think about this one.