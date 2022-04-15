The players that will leave Barnsley on a free this summer unless contracts are renewed

Barnsley have had a tough season and the summer could be one of change as players come and go to and from Oakwell.

The Tykes’ last couple of windows perhaps did not live up to the expectations fans would have liked and, indeed, Poya Asbaghi will be keen to try and shake up his side ahead of the 22/23 season.

With that said, we’re looking at the players who could be leaving the club on a free in the summer with their contracts running down, as per transfermarkt…

Aapo Halme

Halme does have an option to extend written into his contract so there is still a decent enough chance that he’ll remain at the club.

If Barnsley do go down, though, perhaps he’ll think about moving elsewhere to try and stay in the Sky Bet Championship.

Romal Palmer

Palmer is a talented footballer who could be a real asset to any club, particularly if they can get him on a free in the summer.

He just needs to be at a club that is set up to get the best out of him and there should be no shortage of potential suitors trying to sign him if he does leave Oakwell.

