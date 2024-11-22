West Bromwich Albion host Norwich City at The Hawthorns on Saturday afternoon following the last international break of 2024.

Carlos Corberan's side were massively out-of-form prior to a 2-1 victory against Hull City on November 10, with goals from Karlan Grant and Josh Maja proving decisive at the MKM Stadium to earn a first success since defeating Plymouth Argyle in B71 back on September 21.

Meanwhile, Johannes Hoff Thorup will be hoping for an instant reaction from his Canaries players following the two-week fixture break, having lost three successive outings to Cardiff City, Sheffield Wednesday and Bristol City - dropping to 14th place in the Championship in the process.

Of course, both managers have an array of difference-makers at their disposal to decide the outcome of what could be a tight affair in the West Midlands.

However, there are 11 players across both squads who are certain to remain out of action for this weekend's clash or find themselves in a 'touch-and-go' position, and FLW takes a look at their respective injury woes.

Semi Ajayi

The bulk of injury issues for Corberan comes in his defensive department, with the experienced centre-back duo of Kyle Bartley and Semi Ajayi sidelined.

Ajayi has suffered the most severe of those injuries, with a groin issue picked up against Cardiff City in late October sidelining the Nigerian international until February.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley suffered a knee issue also in late October before it was revealed by Corberan shortly after that the 33-year-old had undergone minor surgery, which would keep him out of action for "four to six weeks."

However, in the lead-up to the encounter with Norwich, Corberan was able to provide an update on his potential availability in the forthcoming weeks.

“Kyle Bartley won’t be involved against Norwich City this weekend," he said.

“The target for him is for Preston next weekend, but we will check about Sunderland based on the progress he makes in training over the next few days."

Paddy McNair

Paddy McNair was yet another summer recruit, having joined on a short-term loan deal from soon-to-be MLS debutants San Diego FC.

Having played just 94 minutes of league action for the Baggies against Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, the Northern Ireland international suffered a hamstring injury and was expected to be sidelined for eight weeks - four of which have now passed.

Daryl Dike

The most publicised injury woe in B71 comes in the form of Daryl Dike, who has suffered major misfortune throughout his spell at the club.

After suffering yet another long-term Achilles injury against Ipswich Town in February, there was hope that the USMNT international would feature in league action this side of Christmas, but Dike will have to wait until after the festive period for his return to action as a result of a new muscle injury hampering his recovery.

Daryl Dike's West Brom record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2021/22 2 0 0 2022/23 25 7 1 2023/24 5 1 0 2024/25 0 0 0 As of 21st November 2024

Josh Sargent

Norwich also find themselves without the services of a handful of key men for the encounter in the West Midlands, with Josh Sargent the most notable absentee.

Sargent had scored four goals in 14 Championship games for the Canaries, but groin surgery means the American international will be sidelined up to the New Year.

That has contributed to a downturn in form for City, who will be hoping to get their talisman back sooner rather than later.

Marcelino Nunez

Marcelino Nunez was forced off with a hamstring issue against Stoke City with a hamstring issue, which has seen him out of action in the subsequent five encounters, after enjoying a fine start to the campaign with two goals in 10 Championship appearances.

And, whilst the Chilean remains unavailable for the trip to The Hawthorns, Hoff Thorup was able to provide the latest on his recovery in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "I think what we do is integrate him slowly with the group maybe just a little bit tomorrow. Realistically we can start talking about game minutes for him Saturday next week."

Gabe Forsyth

Gabe Forsyth made his first-team debut for the club on the opening day against Oxford United and has gone on to feature four more times so far this season, before sustaining a knee injury against Cardiff City.

It was revealed that no surgery would be required, but Hoff Thorup believes it may be a couple of weeks until the Scottish midfielder is back available.

"It will be a couple of weeks before we can start to integrate him to training again," the Danish boss stated.

Ashley Barnes and Liam Gibbs are back in training but could miss West Brom clash

Ashley Barnes is yet to feature for Hoff Thorup after sustaining a calf issue earlier in the year, whilst Liam Gibbs has been on the treatment table since September with a hamstring injury.

Whilst the duo could remain unavailable against the Baggies, Hoff Thorup was able to provide some form of positivity regarding their respective recoveries.

He said: "It's better, (Ashley) Barnesy is back with the group, (Liam) Gibbs is back with the group, Onel (Hernández) is back. We are getting there, slowly, but we are getting there."