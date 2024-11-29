Sheffield United host Sunderland on Friday night in a clash which could already have significant ramifications regarding automatic promotion to the Premier League.

The Blades currently sit second in the Championship table, and are behind league leaders Leeds United on just goal difference, while Chris Wilder's men would be top of the league if it wasn't for a two-point deduction.

Meanwhile, the Black Cats are currently fourth in the table, and behind the Blades by the small margin of two points, but have not managed to win any of their last five games.

Ahead of a clash which could prove to be one of the best and most meaningful fixtures of the Championship campaign, Football League World takes a look at the 11 players set to miss out:

Ollie Arblaster

Blades captain Ollie Arblaster ruptured his ACL during his side's 1-0 victory over Steel City Derby rivals Sheffield Wednesday earlier this month, and could be set to miss the rest of the season, let alone Friday's encounter with the Black Cats.

Ollie Arblaster 2024/25 Championship stats Appearances 12 Starts 11 Pass accuracy % 86.7 Goals 2 Assists 1

Arblaster had been a pivotal part of Chris Wilder's starting 11 this season, and his injury means the likes of Sydie Peck will need to step up.

Kieffer Moore

Forward Kieffer Moore is also among the South Yorkshire outfit's absentees, after suffering a calf strain during his side's visit to Bristol City on bonfire night.

That setback meant that the Welshman missed out on his country's Nations League games against Turkiye and Iceland during the recent international break, while he has not featured at club level since suffering his injury at Ashton Gate.

Rhian Brewster

Fellow Blades striker Rhian Brewster is also set to miss out on Friday night's big fixture, after suffering a muscular injury at Blackburn Rovers, which has kept him out of action ever since.

Brewster is two years without a goal for United, with his days at Bramall Lane potentially numbered as his contract expires come June 2025.

Anel Ahmedhodzic

The Blades' meeting with the Black Cats will see Anel Ahmedhodzic serve the second game of his three-match suspension after being sent off during his side's visit to Coventry City last weekend.

Bosnia international defender Ahmedhodzic was dismissed for violent conduct against Sky Blues striker Norman Bassette, who wound him up enough to lash out.

Jenson Seelt

On the Sunderland side of things, Jenson Seelt is among the seven Black Cats absentees, and has remained on the sidelines ever since suffering a knee ligament injury during a Championship defeat to Southampton last March.

According to the Sunderland Echo, he is making good progress in his recovery, and could be back in training prior to the turn of the year, but is unlikely to be fit to play until January.

Ian Poveda

Ian Poveda suffered a muscle injury during the Black Cats' 2-0 victory over Derby County on October 1, which meant he was likely to be absent for four to six weeks, while his club are taking a cautious approach.

It has been a struggle to life on Wearside for the ex-Leeds winger, but there will be hopes that he can get firing sooner rather than later.

Niall Huggins

Niall Huggins is currently recovering from major knee surgery, and is not expected to feature until 2025, while his last Championship outing came back in December 2023, as Sunderland suffered a 3-0 defeat to Coventry.

The club have put full faith in the Welshman though, having recently agreed a contract extension with the versatile full-back until at least 2026.

Salis Abdul Samed

Salis Abdul Samed is recovering from a recurrence of an injury he suffered prior to joining the Black Cats on loan from French Ligue 1 side Lens, and is unlikely to make an appearance until late December.

Alan Browne

Midfielder Alan Browne has not made an appearance for the North East outfit since a 2-2 draw with Coventry prior to the international break, and is expected to be absent for two months due to suffering a leg bone fracture.

Browne's setback meant Jobe Bellingham's recent return from a three-match ban was timely.

Romaine Mundle

Similarly to Browne, wideman Romaine Mundle's last outing for the Black Cats came during their meeting with the Sky Blues, while he is expected to be out for six to eight weeks courtesy of a hamstring injury.

Mundle has replaced Jack Clarke expertly on the left of a front three since the start of the season, so his absence will be a blow for Regis Le Bris.

Ahmed Abdullahi

Ahmed Abdullahi is still yet to make his Black Cats debut after arriving from Belgian outfit Gent last summer, due to a persistent groin problem, and is unlikely to feature until the Festive period.

Meanwhile, Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has confirmed that left-back Dennis Cirkin is also unlikely to make his return to action against the Blades.

Dennis Cirkin

Cirkin has been one of the Championship's top left-backs this season, but he has missed Sunderland's last two matches with a wrist injury, which he has undergone surgery for.

Sheffield United will come too soon for the defender though, as confirmed by Le Bris, but it will only be a matter of time before the marauding full-back returns to action.