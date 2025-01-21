Middlesbrough take on West Bromwich Albion in a huge Championship clash at the Riverside Stadium on Tuesday night.

It has been a disappointing few weeks for Middlesbrough, and frustration is building towards head coach Michael Carrick after a run of just three wins in their last 11 league games.

Boro were beaten 2-1 by struggling Portsmouth at Fratton Park on Saturday, with Matt Ritchie's second half double turning the game around for Pompey after Emmanuel Latte Lath had given the visitors a 30th-minute lead, and the defeat saw them drop out of the play-off places.

After returning for a second spell in charge at The Hawthorns last week, Tony Mowbray will be in charge of West Brom for the first time against his former club.

Albion had been under the caretaker guidance of Chris Brunt since Carlos Corberan's departure on Christmas Eve, and they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Stoke City on Saturday, with Grady Diangana salvaging a point in the 71st minute after Nathan Lowe had put the Potters ahead early on.

While it was an underwhelming result for the Baggies, it was enough to move them back into the top six at Boro's expense, setting up an intriguing clash on Teesside in midweek.

Championship table (as it stands 20th January) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 27 32 56 2 Sheffield United 27 21 55 3 Burnley 27 22 53 4 Sunderland 27 17 51 5 Blackburn Rovers 27 7 42 6 West Brom 27 11 41 7 Middlesbrough 27 10 41 8 Watford 27 1 41

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we rounded up all the latest Middlesbrough and West Brom team news and looked at which players are set to miss the game.

Sol Brynn - Middlesbrough

After a number of unconvincing performances from Seny Dieng, goalkeeper Sol Brynn was handed an opportunity to start between the sticks for Boro last month.

It looked as though Brynn was going to be given a run in the team, but he suffered a dislocated shoulder in the 3-3 draw against Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day that is expected to rule him out for three months.

Anfernee Dijksteel - Middlesbrough

Defender Anfernee Dijksteel has found his game time limited during Carrick's tenure, but he has featured much more regularly in recent months.

However, Dijksteel missed the defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday after picking up a knock in training, and Carrick revealed that he will be assessed ahead of the West Brom game.

Tommy Smith - Middlesbrough

Defender Tommy Smith has not featured for Boro since rupturing his Achilles in October 2023.

Smith has suffered a number of setbacks in his recovery over the past year, and Carrick admitted last week that he is unsure whether the 32-year-old will be able to feature this season.

Darragh Lenihan - Middlesbrough

Defender Darragh Lenihan is another long-term absentee for Boro, with his last appearance coming all the way back in September 2023.

After undergoing surgery on an ankle injury, Lenihan made his return in pre-season, but like Smith, he had also had to deal with a host of setbacks in recent months, and he could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

Alex Bangura - Middlesbrough

Defender Alex Bangura has shown glimpses of his ability since joining Boro from Dutch side Cambuur last summer, but he has been plagued by injury throughout his time at the Riverside Stadium.

Bangura was ruled out for the season after suffering a serious Achilles injury in pre-season, but Carrick revealed that he is progressing well in his recovery.

Jonny Howson - Middlesbrough

Captain Jonny Howson has been a crucial player since joining Boro from Norwich City in the summer of 2017, but he has struggled with injury this season, making just 11 appearances in all competitions so far.

It looked as though Howson was rediscovering his form after being reintroduced into the team last month, but unfortunately for the 36-year-old, he then suffered a calf injury that will keep him out for at least a few more weeks.

Riley McGree - Middlesbrough

Winger Riley McGree has scored one goal and provided five assists in 17 appearances for Boro this season, but his campaign has been disrupted by injury.

McGree was absent for the defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday after sustaining another slight niggle in training, and he has been confirmed as an absentee for the visit of West Brom on Tuesday night.

Tommy Conway - Middlesbrough

Striker Tommy Conway has starred for Boro since his £4.5 million move from Bristol City in the summer, scoring eight goals in 20 appearances so far this season.

Conway was forced off early on in the 3-3 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Boxing Day, and although the West Brom game will come too soon for the 22-year-old, he is now back in training and Carrick is hopeful that he will be able to make his return in the coming weeks.

Semi Ajayi - West Brom

Defender Semi Ajayi started all of West Brom's first 12 league games this season, but he has been sidelined since the end of October due to a hamstring injury.

Former head coach Corberan revealed that Ajayi would be sidelined for around four months after undergoing surgery, meaning he should be able to make his return towards the end of February.

Kyle Bartley - West Brom

Defender Kyle Bartley has made 19 appearances for West Brom this season, captaining the side on a number of occasions.

However, Bartley has missed the last two games due to injury, and interim manager Brunt revealed last week that he is likely to be rested for the Boro game on Tuesday night.

Josh Maja - West Brom

After his first season at The Hawthorns was disrupted by injury, striker Josh Maja has been in fine form for West Brom this campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing two assists in 26 appearances.

However, Maja has been ruled out for "several weeks" after sustaining a lower leg injury that will require surgery, and Albion are hopeful that the 26-year-old will be back available "during the spring".

Daryl Dike - West Brom

Striker Daryl Dike has been limited to just 32 appearances since joining West Brom from Orlando City for £7 million in January 2022.

Dike has been sidelined since rupturing his Achilles in February, and his return was delayed after he picked up a hamstring injury in October, but he is now back in full training and closing in on a comeback.