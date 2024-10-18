Lincoln City take on Birmingham City in a huge League One clash at Sincil Bank on Saturday afternoon.

Lincoln missed out on the play-offs on the final day of last season after an excellent second half of the campaign under Michael Skubala, but they look set to be among the promotion contenders once again this time around.

It has been an impressive start to the season for the Imps, and they extended their unbeaten run to seven league games with a 2-1 home win over Leyton Orient before the international break.

Lincoln currently sit fifth in the table, just two points behind second-placed Wrexham with a game in hand, and they are only four points adrift of Saturday's opponents and league leaders Birmingham.

League One table (as it stands 18th October) Team P GD Pts 1 Birmingham City 9 8 22 2 Wrexham 10 10 20 3 Mansfield Town 9 6 20 4 Exeter City 10 6 19 5 Lincoln City 9 7 18 6 Wycombe Wanderers 9 4 17 7 Stockport County 9 6 16 8 Charlton Athletic 10 1 16

As shown by their league position, it has been an outstanding start to life back in League One for Birmingham after their relegation from the Championship last season, but they suffered their first defeat of the campaign as they were beaten 1-0 by Charlton Athletic at The Valley last time out.

The Blues had won their previous seven league games to establish their lead at the top of the table, but it was a disappointing performance against the Addicks, and manager Chris Davies will be hoping his side can get back on track this weekend.

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we looked all the players who could be set to miss Saturday's game.

Lincoln City - Adam Jackson

Defender Adam Jackson started Lincoln's first eight league games of the season before missing out against Leyton Orient through suspension following his red card at Blackpool.

Jackson returned for the 2-1 win at Grimsby Town in the EFL Trophy last week, but he was forced off with injury during the game, and Skubala said that he will face a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Birmingham.

Lincoln City - Tom Bayliss

Midfielder Tom Bayliss is another player who has featured regularly for the Imps since his summer move from Shrewsbury Town, but Skubala revealed that he could be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with a knee injury.

"The only other one to talk about is Tom Bayliss. He’s done his knee ligaments in the Barnsley game, so he’s going to be out for a bit of time," Skubala told the club's official YouTube channel.

"We’re not sure (how long) yet, it’s how he reacts. He’s had a scan, and it’s whether or not he needs surgery. That’s probably going to become clearer in the next couple of weeks with the medical team."

Lincoln City - Tyler Walker

Striker Tyler Walker is Lincoln's only other absentee due to an ankle injury sustained in pre-season.

Walker missed much of last season with a hamstring injury before making his return as a substitute on the final day, but after picking up a fresh problem during the summer, he is yet to feature this campaign.

Birmingham City - Bailey Peacock-Farrell

Goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell is doubtful for Saturday's game after being sent home from international duty with Northern Ireland due to a shoulder injury, and Davies says that he will be assessed over the coming days.

It seems unlikely that Peacock-Farrell will start against Lincoln even if he is available given that he has recently lost his place to Ryan Allsop, but Davies will be hoping he is fit enough for a place on the bench.

Birmingham City - Ethan Laird

Defender Ethan Laird has been sidelined since the end of August with an ankle injury, and while he is now back in training, the game against Lincoln could come too soon for him.

It has been a frustrating start to the season for Laird, but he did sign a two-year contract extension at the club last week, and he will be keen to regain his place once he returns to fitness.

Birmingham City - Krystian Bielik

Captain Krystian Bielik was substituted at half time in the defeat at Charlton two weeks ago, and while Davies admitted he is unsure of the severity of the defender's ankle injury, he confirmed that he will miss the game against Lincoln.

"I think he will be a few more weeks yet, nothing too definitive. It’s day by day with these injuries, you’re never sure which direction they will take. He is out of this weekend’s game and we’ll see where we go from there, Davies told Birmingham Live.

Birmingham City - Lee Buchanan

Defender Lee Buchanan was one of few players to emerge with any credit from Birmingham's disappointing relegation season last term, but he is yet to feature this campaign.

Buchanan picked up a calf injury in pre-season, and while he did return to training last month, Davies revealed that he had suffered a setback in his recovery and is facing another spell on the sidelines.

Birmingham City - Alfie Chang

Midfielder Alfie Chang has been out for over a year after suffering a serious knee injury in a training session last August.

Davies revealed that Chang is making good progress, but as he has been left out of Birmingham's 25-man squad list submitted to the EFL, he will be unable to feature until January.

Birmingham City - Luke Harris

Midfielder Luke Harris made a positive start to his Birmingham career after joining the club on loan from Fulham this summer, scoring one goal in his first five appearances, but he has been sidelined since the end of August with an ankle injury.

Davies said that Harris is back in light training, but he will miss Saturday's trip to Lincoln, and it may be a few more weeks before he is available for selection.

Birmingham City - Jay Stansfield

Striker Jay Stansfield has scored three goals in six games since rejoining Birmingham from Fulham on a permanent basis in August for a reported fee of more than £15 million.

However, Stansfield sustained an injury in training while on international duty with England Under-21s, and Davies revealed that he is unlikely to be fit for the game against Lincoln.

"He got a knock for England under-21s and he’s unlikely to play this weekend. It’s something he’s picked up on international duty so we’ll see how he goes day by day but he probably won’t feature this weekend," Davies told Birmingham Live.