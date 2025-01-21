Leeds United will attempt to stay on top of the Championship as they host Norwich City on Wednesday, with two sides looking for promotion going head-to-head under the lights at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke is looking to keep up their momentum and hopefully create a clear gap to those behind them in the promotion race in a game which sees two of the most potent attacks in the Championship lock horns at a packed-out Elland Road in midweek when Leeds host Norwich in a crucial second tier clash.

The Whites are storming towards promotion to the Premier League at the second attempt, whilst the Canaries are aiming to keep sight of the top six places heading into February and the end of the transfer window. Only Middlesbrough and Leeds have scored more frequently than the Canaries.

That could set up a fun contest in West Yorkshire, with Leeds the most in-form team in the Championship right now. The Whites are top of the table following a 10-match unbeaten run, including nine in the second tier. That said, as is the case with the majority of teams in the Championship, Norwich have a poor recent record at Elland Road.

Their last trip to Leeds ended in a traumatic 4-0 defeat in the second leg of last season's play-off semi-finals, killing the East Anglians' hopes of a Premier League return. The game may be made even more difficult given the injury issues hampering Johannes Hoff Thorup's side. Here, we take a look at the team news for both sides heading into the clash.

1 Borja Sainz

The Canaries will be without 15-goal Championship top scorer Borja Sainz amid serving the third game of his six-game ban for admitting to spitting at Sunderland’s Chris Mepham in December. Although that blow has been softened a touch with the return of Josh Sargent in recent weeks from a long-term issue.

2 Matej Jurasek

New signing Matej Jurasek cannot take part at Elland Road due to post-Brexit regulations, meaning that he will be unavailable until February's fixtures for Thorup.

3 Liam Gibbs

Liam Gibbs is one of a number of central midfield options that is likely to miss the game. He suffered a hamstring injury in November 2024, which ruled him out for up to 10 weeks after a medical scan.

4 Anis Ben Slimane

Not long after signing permanently, Anis Ben Slimane suffered an ankle ligament injury during a match against Luton Town on New Year's Day. The injury has ruled him out for up to a month for Norwich.

5 Gabriel Forsyth

Gabriel Forsyth made five Championship appearances for the Canaries this season and featured in every matchday squad prior to his knee injury in November. The 18-year-old was hoping for a return to action in the festive period, but a setback in training has prolonged his recovery.

6 Jose Córdoba

A knee problem has blighted Jose Córdoba’s debut Championship season. The 23-year-old was absent for Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United after requiring an injection following his FA Cup outing against Brighton, in which he came off struggling.

7 Marcelino Nunez

Marcelino Nunez is a key player, but he has suffered a hamstring injury earlier in the season that continues to affect him He also came off in that FA Cup game after 61 minutes and is looking at over three weeks out. Thorup revealed: "The scan was actually okay and it could have been worse."

8 Tony Springett

Tony Springett has been out for a lengthy spell with a back injury. Despite appearing among the substitutes this season, he has not yet featured in any game and is not expected back any time soon.

9 Amankwah Forson

The Norwich midfielder had contact with his knee and felt it straight away but tried to play on against Brighton. It was too much just before half-time. Amankwah Forson struggled in training and was not available against the Blades, with a return at Elland Road unlikely.

10 Pascal Struijk

It was revealed last week that Pascal Struijk is out for at least the next three weeks with a hamstring issue, although it could be much longer if the Dutchman has any tendon damage. The Leeds vice-captain will be scanned this week to reveal if the issue is worse than first feared.

11 Brenden Aaronson

Aaronson has not had a single injury all season, and in terms of Leeds' outfield players, has played the most minutes for the club this term. He is a 50/50 for the game, with a knock to his ankle potentially seeing him miss out. A late call will be made, with the Leeds boss "cautiously optimistic".

12 Manor Solomon

Manor Solomon scored in and came through Sunday's win but reported some hamstring tightness on Monday, with another late call to be made by Farke and the medical team, albeit his issue appears to be more serious than Aaronson's, potentially prompting a recall for Largie Ramazani and/or Willy Gnonto.

13 Patrick Bamford

Patrick Bamford is set to miss the rest of this month after suffering a hamstring injury against Blackburn Rovers on New Year's Day. He could be back in team training before February, but is not expected to come back until some time next month in a Leeds shirt.