Tuesday night will provide Championship fans with a huge clash as Daniel Farke's Leeds United welcome Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough to Elland Road.

The Whites pushed themselves back up to second in the Championship this weekend as they saw off Derby County 2-0 thanks to goals from Joe Rodon and Max Wober before half-time.

Meanwhile, Boro drew 1-1 away at promotion rivals Burnley and could have secured victory had they made the most of several gilt-edged chances in the second half. This leaves them in fifth place, seven points adrift of the Whites, who will be looking to extend their advantage over their North Eastern rivals on Tuesday.

Recent encounters between these two sides have been thrilling, with four of the last five meetings featuring three or more goals.

Last season, Leeds completed the double over Boro with high-scoring games, edging them out 3-2 at home and 4-3 away. However, the recent form is on Boro's side with a 3-0 victory at Elland Road in the EFL Cup earlier this year.

Leeds United Record vs Middlesbrough Past Five Games Venue Result Elland Road 0-3 L Riverside 3-4 W Elland Road 3-2 W Riverside 0-1 W Elland Road 4-0 W

This match promises to be a high-quality encounter, and with both sides having scored 33 goals so far this season, fans can likely anticipate more of the same.

Ahead of this fixture, Football League World has taken a closer look at the players who are set to miss out on this crucial clash.

Ilia Gruev

Ilia Gruev suffered an injury to his meniscus in a fixture against Norwich City in early October.

Since then, he has undergone surgery and is believed to be back on the grass, according to a report from Bulgarian outlet, 24 Chasa.

However, the fixture against Boro will come way too early and the midfielder will likely be out until the New Year - Daniel Farke is well-stocked though, especially with Ethan Ampadu back among his options after his own injury struggles.

Junior Firpo

Despite securing a crucial win over the Rams at the weekend, the victory came at a cost with Leeds losing Junior Firpo to injury.

The Dominican Republic international picked up a hamstring issue midway through the first half, and it was unlikely that he would return just a few days later for the game against Boro

This has since been confirmed by Farke, who revealed that Firpo would be out for four to six weeks - that will likely give a chance for Max Wober to start a league game for United for the first time since May 2023.

Jayden Bogle

Bogle played the full 90 minutes against Derby, but Farke announced in his pre-match press conference that the full-back felt hamstring muscle pain.

While it isn't deemed serious, according to Leeds' head coach, it is more likely he will miss this game in order to boost his recovery, leaving Isaac Schmidt to step up, or perhaps a return for a now fit again Sam Byram.

Tommy Smith

Tommy Smith was a crucial cog in Michael Carrick's 2022-23 Middlesbrough campaign, but since rupturing his Achilles in October 2023, he hasn't featured.

Speaking last month, he admitted he is close to a return, but we still haven't seen him out on the grass as yet, so the veteran defender will have to wait a while longer for his comeback.

Aidan Morris

Aidan Morris was forced out of an international fixture against Jamaica last month for the United States with a twisted knee issue, and Carrick admitted he will be out for "a number of weeks".

This will see him miss the fixture against Leeds, but Boro can be hopeful of a return sooner rather than later for the man they paid $4 million to Colombus Crew for.

Darragh Lenihan

Darragh Lenihan remains a long-term absentee, having been sidelined since September 2023 due to an ankle injury that required surgery.

This was followed up by an Achilles issue, ruling him out until at least the New Year, in what has been a very unlucky period of time for the Irishman.