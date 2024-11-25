Leeds United moved into top spot in the Championship when they won a dramatic seven-goal thriller against Swansea City prior to their clash with Luton Town.

A stoppage time winner from Wilfried Gnonto secured a crucial three points away to Swansea on Sunday.

The Whites have now won three of their last four fixtures, and are level on points with Sunderland and Sheffield United at the top of the Championship standings.

This midweek round of fixtures could give them the edge over their rivals, who both faltered last weekend with draws.

However, the Hatters will be keen to continue their winning ways after victory over Hull City moved them into 16th.

Here we take a look at the players who are set to miss this Wednesday evening clash at Elland Road.

Leeds United v Luton Town - Injury/Suspension list

Player

Club

Reason for absence

Ethan Ampadu

Leeds United

Injury

Ilia Gruev

Leeds United

Injury

Isaac Schmidt

Leeds United

Injury

Junior Firpo

Leeds United

Suspension

Tom Lockyer

Luton Town

Injury

Amari'i Bell

Luton Town

Injury

Alfie Doughty

Luton Town

Injury

Reuell Walters

Luton Town

Injury

Leeds United players missing

Ethan Ampadu

Ethan Ampadu has been out of action since the team’s 3-0 win over Coventry City back in September, having been ruled out with a knee injury.

The midfielder will not be back in time for this midweek clash.

Ilia Gruev

ilia gruev

Ilia Gruev is another Leeds midfielder that is currently on the sidelines with a long-term injury.

The 24-year-old hasn’t played since a 1-1 draw with Norwich City in October, and will not play again this calendar year.

Junior Firpo

Untitled design (34)

Junior Firpo will serve the final match of his three-game suspension, meaning he will be unavailable for selection.

Isaac Schmidt

Elland Road Leeds United

Isaac Schmidt last played for Leeds in the team's 2-0 win over QPR prior to the November international break, his fourth league appearance of the campaign.

However, he has been ruled out of this midweek clash against Luton after undergoing surgery on a minor hernia injury.

Luton Town players missing

Amari’i Bell

Norwich City v Luton Town

Amari’i Bell was taken out of the starting lineup before kick-off last weekend with an unidentified issue, so is a doubt for the clash away to Elland Road.

Tom Lockyer

Collage Maker-10-Aug-2023-11-53-AM-4119

Tom Lockyer has not played for Luton since suffering a significant heart issue in December of last year.

While he has been training with the club, he is yet to return to action and will not be available for selection on Wednesday night.

Alfie Doughty

Untitled design (69)

Alfie Doughty’s last appearance for Luton came in the team’s 1-0 win over Cardiff City earlier this month, and is has been ruled out for the rest of the calendar year.

Reuell Walters

reuell walters 1

Reuell Walter has been out of action since the team’s 2-0 loss to Sheffield United in October, having been on the sidelines with a broken foot.

The 19-year-old is set for quite some time out of the team as he recovers from the injury, and thus will be absent midweek.