Coventry City take on Sheffield Wednesday in the Championship at the CBS Arena on Saturday.

It has been another frustratingly slow start to a season for Coventry, but they ended a five-game winless run in the league with a comprehensive 3-0 home win over Blackburn Rovers on Tuesday night.

Goals from Jake Bidwell, Haji Wright and Brandon Thomas-Asante sealed a deserved win for the Sky Blues against previously unbeaten Rovers, and in truth, the margin of victory could have been significantly greater after a dominant performance from Mark Robins' side.

Wednesday have also endured a disappointing start to the campaign, but they have improved in recent weeks, and they followed up their impressive 3-2 win over West Bromwich Albion with a 0-0 draw against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Wednesday night.

It was a game largely controlled by the Robins, with James Beadle making a number of strong saves to deny Anis Mehmeti, Joe Williams and Mark Sykes, as well as preventing an own goal from Marvin Johnson, and while the Owls struggled to create chances of their own, they did hold out for their first away point of the season.

Coventry and Wednesday are both level on eight points coming into Saturday's game, with the Sky Blues sitting two places higher in the table on goal difference, so it is set up to be an intriguing affair.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd October) Team P GD Pts 17 Coventry City 8 -2 8 18 Plymouth Argyle 8 -4 8 19 Sheffield Wednesday 8 -5 8 20 Luton Town 8 -5 8 21 Preston North End 8 -5 8 22 QPR 8 -5 7 23 Portsmouth 8 -11 4 24 Cardiff City 8 -14 4

As the countdown to kick-off continues, we rounded up all the latest team news from both clubs.

Latest Coventry City team news

Coventry are set to be without winger Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, who was stretchered off in the early stages of the game against Blackburn after suffering what Robins described as a "nasty, nasty gash" to his left leg.

Sakamoto will almost certainly miss this weekend's game against Wednesday, and Robins admitted he is unsure how long the 27-year-old will be sidelined for, telling Coventry Live: "I have no idea. It’s something that is going to have to settle down for him. But if he has a big laceration on his thigh, which was really deep apparently, so we just have to wait to see how it settles down. But he has been stitched."

While Sakamoto is a big doubt for Saturday, one player who will definitely miss out is Jamie Allen, with Robins confirming last week that the midfielder is facing a lengthy lay-off with a serious knee injury.

"Jamie has a medial collateral ligament injury and will be out for a significant amount of time, probably going to be eight to ten weeks. It’s a setback for Jamie as well as us. He’s been through quite a torrid 12 months with various issues, and he doesn’t do anything by halves. If he has an issue, it’s an issue," Robins told Coventry Live.

Winger Raphael Borges Rodrigues is yet to make his debut for the Sky Blues since joining the club from Australian side Macarthur FC this summer, and while Robins says he is making progress in his recovery from a thigh injury sustained in pre-season, he will not be available for selection this weekend.

"We have just got to be careful with him. If I grab hold of him and try to get him out on the grass and up to speed too quickly, chances are that he’ll break down again. But he has got to become robust to have a career in the game. And whilst it’s disappointing, it must be horrendous for him and really frustrating because he came here looking to hit the ground running," Robins told Coventry Live.

Latest Sheffield Wednesday injury news

Wednesday are sweating over the fitness of defender Liam Palmer and winger Olaf Kobacki, who were both forced off with muscle injuries in the draw at Bristol City, and Rohl revealed that the pair could both miss Saturday's trip to Coventry.

"I think Liam and Olaf, they both have a little bit of problems with the muscle and you never know what it means," Rohl told The Star.

"Sometimes it can be it is just a little stretched and there is a chance for Saturday. But you see on my bench I have more options this season, to have an impact and to see if we need anybody. It is now one game and then I look to the schedule after the international break, it will be tough as well."

With the international break approaching, Rohl also has a decision to make on whether to risk defender Dominic Iorfa against the Sky Blues after over a month on the sidelines.

Iorfa last featured for the Owls in their 2-0 home defeat to Leeds United in August, and Rohl said last month that he was closing in on a comeback, telling The Star: "We’ll see how close he is to be ready for the game, but he’s going in the right direction and all in all it’s fantastic.

"It’s a question mark for this weekend, because when you look to our schedule next week is a good week where we can use it to train more. Then we have a midweek game, and the international break coming, so I have to look at how much of a risk it is. We need to continue his steps forward, but it’s important to see him on the pitch at the moment."

Midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who has made just one appearance in the EFL Cup since his summer move from West Brom, will be unavailable on Saturday, while the game is likely to come too soon for goalkeeper Ben Hamer, despite the fact he featured for the Under-21s on Monday after a spell out with a hand injury,