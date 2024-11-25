Burnley remain just outside of the automatic promotion places going into Tuesday night’s home clash against Coventry City.

The Clarets returned to action from the November international break with a victory over Bristol City.

A 23rd minute strike from Jaidon Anthony secured all three points for Scott Parker’s side, who will go into this midweek round of action sitting fourth in the table.

Victory over the Sky Blues could move them into a top two spot, depending on results elsewhere, which would be a further boost to the club going into this busy winter schedule.

But Coventry will be keen to turn around their own form, particularly after earning draws against Sunderland and Sheffield United since Mark Robins’ dismissal earlier this month.

Here we take a look at all the players who will be unavailable for this Tuesday night clash at Turf Moor.

Burnley v Coventry City - Injury/Suspension list Player Club Reason for absence Lyle Foster Burnley Injury Joe Worrall Burnley Injury Manuel Benson Burnley Injury Mike Tresor Burnley Injury Jordan Beyer Burnley Injury Aaron Ramsey Burnley Injury Hjalmar Ekdal Burnley Injury Haji Wright Coventry City Injury Raphael Borges Rodrigues Coventry City Injury Ben Wilson Coventry City Injury

Burnley FC missing players

Lyle Foster

Lyle Foster is currently absent after suffering a knee injury during the October international break.

The forward’s last appearance for the Clarets came in their 0-0 draw with Preston North End on 5 October, and it appears that he will be unavailable for selection midweek despite hopes he wasn't far off returning around the time of Burnley's draw at West Brom.

Joe Worrall

Joe Worrall has been absent with a broken foot since September, last featuring for the team in a 2-1 win over Portsmouth.

The defender will be unavailable for the team’s clash with Coventry, even as he nears a return to fitness.

Burnley after missing the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Manuel Benson

Manuel Benson has been out of action since September after suffering an injury to his calf and Achilles.

This has left the winger on the sidelines, and he will not be available in time for Tuesday night’s game.

Mike Tresor

Parker claimed earlier this month that Mike Tresor is nearing a return to action for Burnley.

However, he was not selected for the win over the Robins, and may not be back in time for the hosting of Coventry midweek.

Jordan Beyer

Jordan Beyer has been out of action since December last year, and is not anywhere close to a return after suffering a setback on his road to recovery.

It’s unlikely he’ll feature again until 2025.

Aaron Ramsey

A knee injury has kept Aaron Ramsey out of the team throughout this campaign, and he is unlikely to make his return this midweek.

Hjalmar Ekdal

Hjalmar Ekdal suffered a hamstring issue last summer, and has yet to play for Burnley this season.

While he is close to a return, it remains to be seen whether he will be back in time for the game against the Sky Blues.

Coventry City missing players

Haji Wright

The Coventry forward missed the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United due to an ankle issue that has an unknown return timeframe.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues

Raphael Borges Rodrigues has yet to make his debut for the club following his summer arrival due to injury.

While he has recently been playing with the U21 side, it’s unlikely he will feature against.

Ben Wilson

Ben Wilson has been ruled out for a number of weeks after suffering an injury that kept him out of the team’s draw with the Blades.

He is set to remain on the sidelines for the trip to Turf Moor midweek.