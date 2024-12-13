Blackburn Rovers are the form team in the Championship ahead of their clash with Luton Town this weekend.

John Eustace’s side are back in the play-off places following a five-game winning run.

Meanwhile, the Hatters are 15th in the table, 12 points behind Rovers going into Saturday’s 3pm kick-off.

Rob Edwards’ team will be looking to build some momentum of their own after winning midweek against Stoke City.

Here we look at the players on both sides who are set to be unavailable for the clash at Ewood Park…

Blackburn Rovers v Luton Town - Injury/Suspension list Player Club Reason for absence Arnor Sigurdsson Blackburn Rovers Injury Todd Cantwell Blackburn Rovers Suspension Andreas Weimann Blackburn Rovers Injury Balazs Toth Blackburn Rovers Injury Hayden Carter Blackburn Rovers Injury Scott Wharton Blackburn Rovers Injury Tom Lockyer Luton Town Injury Amari'i Bell Luton Town Injury Shandon Baptiste Luton Town Injury Teden Mengi Luton Town Injury Reece Burke Luton Town Injury Alfie Doughty Luton Town Injury Liam Walsh Luton Town Injury

Blackburn Rovers

Arnor Sigurdsson

Arnor Sigurdsson has been out of action since October, last playing in the team’s 1-0 loss to Watford.

While he is expected back soon, it is unlikely he will be available for action against Luton due to his thigh injury.

Todd Cantwell

The forward is set to miss the clash with the Hatters this weekend through suspension after receiving a fifth booking in their 1-0 victory over Sheffield Wednesday.

Andreas Weimann

Andreas Weimann last played for Blackburn in November, scoring a brace in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City - He's scored four goals in total this campaign for Rovers.

However, he is set to be out of action for this weekend as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

Balazs Toth

Balazs Toth is also unavailable for selection this weekend, as he continues to rehab his current ankle issue.

Hayden Carter

Hayden Carter has been out of action for Blackburn since October, playing just 33 minutes in their 0-0 draw with West Brom.

It’s been claimed that he could miss the rest of 2024 following surgery on a knee injury, and it is unlikely he will be back in time for Saturday’s clash with Luton.

Scott Wharton

Scott Wharton remains absent from a long-term injury that has kept him out of the side since April.

The defender suffered a serious knee issue against Sheffield Wednesday near the end of last season, and is still on the sidelines.

Luton Town

Tom Lockyer

Tom Lockyer has not played for Luton in a year, having suffered a serious heart issue in a Premier League clash against Bournemouth which has kept him out of action for the last 12 months.

Amari’i Bell

Amari’i Bell is currently struggling with a hamstring issue that is set to keep him out of this weekend’s clash with Blackburn.

His last appearance for the club came in their 1-1 draw against Swansea City earlier this month.

Shandon Baptiste

Edwards has also confirmed that Shandon Baptiste remains on the sidelines at the moment, ruling him out of action for this weekend’s trip to Lancashire with a calf problem.

Teden Mengi

The Luton boss ruled Teden Mengi will be on the sidelines this weekend as well, with the defender struggling with a knee issue that ultimately required surgery.

It’s expected he will be absent for a couple of months.

Reece Burke

Reece Burke has not featured for Luton since their 3-0 loss to Leeds United in late November.

It has been confirmed that he is set for the sidelines for the time being, and will be unavailable for the trip to Rovers.

Alfie Doughty

Alfie Doughty’s absence has been a blow for the Hatters, who have been without one of their star figures since the 1-0 win over Cardiff City in early November.

It has been reported that he will be out of action for the rest of the calendar year with an ankle issue.

Liam Walsh

Rounding out the injuries for Luton is Liam Walsh, who last played for the Hatters against Hull City in November.