Queens Park Rangers have found some form in the Championship during recent weeks, so they will not want to lose any of their key players during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Rs were languishing inside the relegation zone before they secured an important 2-0 away win against Cardiff City last month, having previously gone 13 games without a win in all competitions.

Marti Cifuentes' side have produced a few more impressive performances since then, putting a little bit of daylight between themselves and the bottom three, with their victories over Norwich City and Oxford United standing out as the highlights of the unbeaten run that they managed to put together.

The upcoming January transfer window could be pivotal if the Hoops are going to look up the table rather than over their shoulders during the second half of the campaign, with it being key that they hold onto their best players next month.

Let's take a look at a few QPR players who could attract interest during the January transfer window.

Jimmy Dunne

Jimmy Dunne has been a key figure at the back for QPR this season, ranking highly for blocks, clearances and interceptions among the players in Cifuentes' squad.

The centre-back has less than a year remaining on his contract, and recently revealed that he had not heard anything regarding a possible renewal in an interview via West London Sport.

"I've had no conversations. We'll see what happens I suppose. I haven't really thought about it," said the Irishman.

It would be no surprise to see other Championship clubs make offers to sign the 27-year-old if he does not agree fresh terms at Loftus Road before the January transfer window opens.

Ilias Chair

Ilias Chair is another player who is in the final year of his contract, although the club does hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Leeds United were linked with a late move to sign the Moroccan towards the end of the summer transfer window, and he could be the subject of interest once again next month.

The midfielder has struggled with a couple of injuries this season, and has not had the level of output that he has in previous seasons so far this term, so other clubs may see it as an opportunity to sign him while his stock is slightly lower than it has been in transfer windows gone by.

Ilias Chair's Championship Stats Prior to 2024-25 Season (As Per Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 217 34 33

Chair is a player who could be a real difference maker for the Hoops once he returns to full match fitness, so it is unlikely that they will want to sell the 27-year-old in January if they do receive offers, but the club may have concerns that significant bids could come in.

Jake Clarke-Salter

Jake Clarke-Salter also attracted transfer interest during the summer, with Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly interested in a move for the defender, after Celtic, Crystal Palace, Burnley and Bournemouth had all previously been linked.

The 27-year-old signed a new long-term contract to extend his stay at QPR in September, but as we have seen in the past, that does not necessarily mean that there will not be offers for him during the January transfer window.

As a left-footed, homegrown central defender who is comfortable in possession, Clarke-Salter has the sort of profile that clubs are likely to look at if they want to strengthen at the back, but the Rs will hope that his new contract is enough to deter any interest.