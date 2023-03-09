“The players need to realise…” – Gus Poyet drops verdict on Sunderland’s play-off chances

Former Sunderland manager Gus Poyet believes a finish in the play-offs should be seen as a real bonus for his old club considering they were only promoted to the Championship last year, speaking to Neue Casinos 24.

The Black Cats gave themselves a good chance of remaining afloat in the second tier during the summer window, managing to secure permanent deals for Daniel Ballard and Jack Clare, whilst also being able to keep hold of Ross Stewart and secure a loan deal for Amad Diallo.

They never looked to be in danger because of their transfer business – but the departure of Alex Neil to Stoke City during the latter stages of August could have been detrimental considering he left so early on in the summer.

However, successor Tony Mowbray has come in and done a fantastic job so far despite their recent form, implementing an exciting style of play on Wearside and managing to take the Black Cats into the top six before they fell out.

They still have an opportunity to secure their place in the play-offs considering they are 11th and sit just six points adrift of sixth place with 11 league games to go.

But Poyet believes they should still be reasonably satisfied if they finish in the current position and aren’t able to launch themselves into the promotion mix again.

He said: “I think it will be a plus if Sunderland make it to the play-offs.

“If I am not mistaken, Sunderland’s goal this season was to settle in the Championship and not to take any risks and to avoid being in a position to fight relegation, to settle and then see what happens.

“They had a very good run of games in January, they put themselves in the play-offs and now of course they’ve had a few bad games, but the Championship changes dramatically week in, week out.

“I think they need to be very happy with where they are. The players need to realise, whatever they get extra from here is spectacular. They need to enjoy the games with the support from fans in the stands and prepare for what could be a key season next season.”

The Verdict:

Without a proper alternative to Joe Gelhardt, it doesn’t seem as though they will get into the play-offs and that isn’t exactly the Leeds United man’s fault because there’s been no shortage of effort from him.

It’s those behind the scenes who should be criticised for failing to get another striker or two over the line – because it was clear that more than one striker was needed before the window even opened.

They were unlucky to lose Ellis Simms but they knew about his recall clause and should have been able to get at least one more deal over the line in this area to ensure they have enough depth.

Speaking of forwards, Ross Stewart is a real game-changer and that’s why they will have been gutted to lose him, but now it’s up to others like Clarke, Diallo, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard to step up to the plate.

They may not have enough to secure a top-six finish this season considering their inexperienced midfield and lack of depth in the forward department, but a Premier League return may not be out of the question in the next few years.