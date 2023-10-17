Highlights The EFL has been instrumental in developing quality players for the Premier League, as shown by the 21 current England squad members who have played in the EFL.

Players like Jordan Pickford, Aaron Ramsdale, and Sam Johnstone have gained valuable experience in the EFL, playing in various divisions before making it to the top level.

Even top-tier players like Kyle Walker, Harry Maguire, and Kieran Trippier started their careers in the EFL, showcasing the important role the league plays in player development.

In recent years, the EFL has gone from strength to strength. This has been shown by the quality of players coming through at clubs. But also, the reliance the Premier League clubs have on the EFL for developing their players.

To signify how important the EFL is, we’ve looked at the current England squad and which players have played in the EFL.

Here are the players in the current England squad that have played in the EFL.

Jordan Pickford

England’s number one for the past three tournaments, Jordan Pickford, has played in every division of the EFL.

Pickford has played 24 Championship games, 51 League One games, and 12 League Two games. He played for Preston, Bradford City, Carlisle United, and Burton Albion.

Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale is challenging Pickford for the number one spot, and he played at every level in the EFL.

Ramsdale played for Sheffield United in the Championship, Wimbledon in League One, Chesterfield in League Two.

Sam Johnstone

Crystal Palace number one, Sam Johnstone, has played over 300 games in the EFL, mainly in the Championship.

Johnstone has represented Aston Villa, West Brom, Preston, Doncaster Rovers, Yeovil Town, and Scunthorpe United in the EFL.

Kyle Walker

Kyle Walker’s football life now is some way off his EFL days, but he did start his career in the Football League.

Walker played in League One with Northampton while on loan in the 2008/09 season. He’s also played in the Championship for QPR and his boyhood club, Sheffield United.

John Stones

Another man who came out of South Yorkshire and the EFL is Man City defender John Stones.

Stones might be winning trebles with City, but Barnsley fans will remember his Championship debut in 2011. He made 24 appearances in the EFL before moving to Everton.

Harry Maguire

Like Walker, Harry Maguire made his name at Sheffield United as a youngster. The defender is now with Man United but was a force in the EFL.

Most of Maguire’s EFL experience came in League One. He played 129 games in the League for Sheffield United. Maguire also featured in the Championship for Hull City.

Kieran Trippier

Dead ball specialist Kieran Trippier played 174 games in the Championship for Barnsley and Burnley. He’s now leading Newcastle United into the Champions League.

Marc Guéhi

Marc Guéhi is a player who’s cementing himself as a permanent player in the England squad.

Before his move to Crystal Palace, Guéhi was on loan at Swansea City. He played 52 games in the Championship for the Swans.

Read more: Weekly wages: Swansea City's top 10 highest earners (Ranked)

Lewis Dunk

Lewis Dunk has been with Brighton since their days in League One. He and the club have worked their way up the pyramid and now find themselves in Europe.

Dunk has played 174 games in the EFL. Eight of these in League One, including two games for Bristol City, and 166 in the Championship for Brighton.

Levi Colwill

20-year-old Levi Colwill is a new face in the England squad after a good start with Chelsea and a promising season with Brighton previously.

He does have experience in the Championship after spending the 2021/22 season on loan at Huddersfield Town. Colwill played 31 games in the Championship, including two play-off games.

Fikayo Tomori

Now with AC Milan, Fikayo Tomori did venture into the EFL early in his career. Tomori enjoyed two loan spells in the Championship, one with Derby County and the other with Hull City. He played 81 games in the Championship in total.

Conor Gallagher

Now competing for a starting place week-in-week-out at Chelsea, Conor Gallagher was once in the Championship.

Gallagher played 45 games in the 2019/20 season while on loan at Charlton and Swansea.

Jordan Henderson

Premier League winner and England senior man Jordan Henderson played 10 games in the Championship for Coventry City on loan.

Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips has been a key part of most of Gareth Southgate’s sides since 2020.

He’s now fighting for the chance to make a mark at Man City, but he came through at Leeds United in the Championship. Phillips played 165 times in the Championship.

Jude Bellingham

Jude Bellingham is now tearing up La Liga for Real Madrid. He’s expected to be the main man for England for the next 15 years.

Before he moved to the continent to join Dortmund, Bellingham played in the Championship for Birmingham City.

Jack Grealish

Tricky winger, Jack Grealish, played in the Championship for Aston Villa but also played in League One for Notts County. He’s now more used to the Champions League and international stage.

Ollie Watkins

Ollie Watkins is still finding his feet on the international stage for England. His rise to the international stage has been inspiring.

Watkins played 68 games in League Two for Exeter City. While at Brentford, he played 132 Championship games.

James Maddison

The now Spurs playmaker played 47 Championship games and 35 League One games before becoming a Prem player.

Maddison made his League One debut in August 2014 for Coventry City. While his Championship debut came for Norwich City in the 2016/17 season.

Jarrod Bowen

Jarrod Bowen’s story from Conference to England international epitomises the football dream.

Bowen joined Hull City from Hereford United in 2014 and went onto play 117 Championship games.

Harry Kane

England’s all-time top goalscorer, Harry Kane, was at one time an EFL player. Before his breakthrough at Spurs, he was shipped out on loan.

In total, Kane played 53 games in the EFL for Leyton Orient, Millwall, and Leicester City.