Cardiff City

‘The players has given up, it’s over’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to key figure’s role in Wycombe defeat

8 mins ago

Neil Harris was sent to the stands and then saw his Cardiff City side suffer a third defeat on the bounce at Wycombe on Tuesday evening.

Following recent losses against both Norwich City and Brentford, a trip to the Championship’s bottom club appeared an ideal fixture on paper for the Bluebirds.

However, Harris’ team conceded once in either half to Ryan Tafazolli and David Wheeler, making Junior Hoilett’s last-gasp strike numerical.

Soon after Wheeler had doubled Wycombe’s lead, the Bluebirds manager was then sent off for dissent, which compounded what turned out to be a disastrous evening for the Welsh outfit.

Cardiff are currently 15th in the table after one victory from their previous five matches, and have slipped seven points adrift of the top-six – raising concerns of the former Millwall manager’s job.

Harris led the South Wales outfit into the play-offs less than six months ago, but has overseen just eight victories in 22 matches this season.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Cardiff faithful have been reacting to Harris on Twitter following the result at Adams Park:


