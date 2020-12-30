‘The players has given up, it’s over’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to key figure’s role in Wycombe defeat

Neil Harris was sent to the stands and then saw his Cardiff City side suffer a third defeat on the bounce at Wycombe on Tuesday evening.

Following recent losses against both Norwich City and Brentford, a trip to the Championship’s bottom club appeared an ideal fixture on paper for the Bluebirds.

However, Harris’ team conceded once in either half to Ryan Tafazolli and David Wheeler, making Junior Hoilett’s last-gasp strike numerical.

Soon after Wheeler had doubled Wycombe’s lead, the Bluebirds manager was then sent off for dissent, which compounded what turned out to be a disastrous evening for the Welsh outfit.

Cardiff are currently 15th in the table after one victory from their previous five matches, and have slipped seven points adrift of the top-six – raising concerns of the former Millwall manager’s job.

Harris led the South Wales outfit into the play-offs less than six months ago, but has overseen just eight victories in 22 matches this season.

And here, we’ve been looking at how the Cardiff faithful have been reacting to Harris on Twitter following the result at Adams Park:

Gutted to be waking up this morning and not reading Neil Harris has been shown the door @CardiffCityFC. Does anybody know if he actually travelled back to Cardiff last night? — Shaun Rees (@ShaunRees27) December 30, 2020

Neil Harris sees red as two steps forward and three back Cardiff City flop again. Cardiff bullied and outplayed by the Championship's bottom team.https://t.co/lsNwwGK6Lv — Mauve and Yellow Army. (@MauveAnd) December 30, 2020

22 games played and we’re sitting 15th. The same Cardiff who were in the play offs last season that just lost to rock bottom of the table. Anyone who still backs Neil Harris, please change my mind. #HarrisOut — Morgan Feehan (@Morgando93) December 29, 2020

You just know when it’s the end of a Cardiff City manager’s tenure by what’s happening on the grass.

Now is that time. The players have given up.

Its over for Neil Harris & his staff.

Time for some overdue forward thinking & a plan to move fwd. — N I C K J O N E S (@nickjonesrox) December 29, 2020

On behalf of Cardiff City FC we'd like to thank Neil Harris for his tenure with us and wish him all the very best for the future. A new manager will be announced soon. We will also be releasing his backroom staff — Brandon (@Brandon57348647) December 29, 2020

Cardiff won’t have a press conference tonight as Neil Harris will get the sack! I hope he chucks the boots, chairs and everything he can get his hands on at those useless players that are on very good money! — Jamie CCFC Anderson (@JamieAnderson93) December 29, 2020

Absolutely diabolical Cardiff , get out and gone Neil Harris Absolute joke !@CardiffCityFC — Daniel rees (@SportyRees1) December 29, 2020

Surely Ta can't have much more of dire, dull, and brainless football from Harris? I'm not even surprised – like other Cardiff fans. #cardiffcity #HarrisOut #CCFC #bluebirds @CardiffCityFC — LukeEkul (@_Luke_Ekul) December 29, 2020

Harris is just what Cardiff's ambitions are, which is a limited but reliable manager. He's a steady eddy. I think all fans want is a bit of identity/overhaul the club, if they're going to have to settle for mid-table, rather than ambitions of top six with an underperforming squad — Jordan A Jones (@JordsAlexJones) December 29, 2020