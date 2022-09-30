“The players are educated on this…” – Vincent Kompany explains how Burnley will deal with key obstacle

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival at Burnley ahead of this season, the Clarets recruited well over the summer transfer window with plenty of new players coming in the door.

The boss has used his squad so far but there are a core set of players who start regularly.

However, with eight games coming up in October, kicking off with a trip to Cardiff City this weekend, the Burnley boss is prepared to make us of the number of players in his squad.

Discussing his plans for coping with the busy period, Kompany admitted that players nowadays are happier with the concept of squad rotation as he told the Lancashire Telegraph: “The players are educated on this. If you look at any senior pro – my generation and maybe even previous – they would have done well I prefer if he makes a choice and choose one, pick one.

“Then there is only one happy. I have gone through that phase where football was changing, where managers came in and I am talking ten years ago, they started doing this.

“It is about keeping your legs fresh, and the intensity of the game that we play at – it is just not feasible to put it in the legs and in the hearts of one player. It is impossible.

“Some players are more robust and they can withstand it, but other players need some time to be able to rely on somebody else.

“When the big games come, you play the players you think will win you the games. But to get there and to be in that position, you need the whole squad.

“It is not about keeping players happy. It really is about keeping performances high.”

The Verdict

October will no doubt be a bit of a struggle for everyone in the Championship with so many games coming up although Burnley are probably in one of the better positions to deal with it.

With good squad depth at Turf Moor, Kompany has the ability to rotate his squad and rest players when they need it which should reduce the number of injuries and fitness issues that arise in the squad.

As long as the team can perform to a high standard regardless of who is in the squad and who is missing, the Clarets should be okay.

What’s more, it seems like the players are happy with this and for a number of people, this month could be an opportunity to show their talent.