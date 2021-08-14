‘The pick of our lot’ – Many West Brom fans react to 26-year-old’s performance vs Luton

West Brom picked up their first win of the Championship season this afternoon, beating Luton Town 3-2 at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies found themselves ahead on five minutes, with a Darnell Furlong throw-in causing havoc and forcing Kal Naismith into heading into his net.

Callum Robinson doubled his tally for the season, adding a second goal on 36 minutes when he headed home Alex Mowatt’s corner.

Robinson then set up an assist for Karlan Grant, who added a third goal after the hour mark, before two late goals from Luton made for a nervy ending.

Albion held on, though, on an afternoon where Robinson dazzled for the Baggies, a week on from opening his account for the season.

Robinson scored his first goal of the season last week against Bournemouth, and added a goal and an assist to his tally today.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance today…

Mowatt furlong clarke and Clarke Robinson the pick of our lot. Livermore did ok first half then disappeared. Similar with Townsend. Need more from Grady. Onwards and upwards #WBA — Andrew Beech (@beechyboy90) August 14, 2021

Mowatt, Clarke and Robinson were very good today #WBA — Martyn Poole (@MartynPoole4) August 14, 2021

2 games

2 goals Callum Robinson starting the new season on 🔥 #WBA pic.twitter.com/nC5q1cWtVO — BoingBoingBaggies (@Boing__Baggies) August 14, 2021

On a positive note though baggies fans, looks like Robinson and Grant are ready to get goals this season and Mowatt might just be the best bit of business our clubs done since the Lukaku loan. Super signing. #WBA #COYB — Sam Wilkinson (@ItsSamson2) August 14, 2021

Swapping Oli Burke for Callum Robinson was the heist of the century #wba #twitterblades — 🗣 (@LP5bn) August 14, 2021

Callum robinson is gonna score 25 goals this season #wba — John (@J3burns) August 14, 2021

Callum Robinson now has 2 goals and an assist in the first two Championship games of the season I’m telling you, 20+ goal contribution season inbound for our CR7 🇮🇪🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/lUqAEwFpQR — IP🇮🇪 (@IrishPropaganda) August 14, 2021