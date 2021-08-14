Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The pick of our lot’ – Many West Brom fans react to 26-year-old’s performance vs Luton

2 mins ago

West Brom picked up their first win of the Championship season this afternoon, beating Luton Town 3-2 at the Hawthorns.

The Baggies found themselves ahead on five minutes, with a Darnell Furlong throw-in causing havoc and forcing Kal Naismith into heading into his net.

Callum Robinson doubled his tally for the season, adding a second goal on 36 minutes when he headed home Alex Mowatt’s corner.

Robinson then set up an assist for Karlan Grant, who added a third goal after the hour mark, before two late goals from Luton made for a nervy ending.

Albion held on, though, on an afternoon where Robinson dazzled for the Baggies, a week on from opening his account for the season.

Robinson scored his first goal of the season last week against Bournemouth, and added a goal and an assist to his tally today.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance today…


