Burnley will be looking to end the 2022/23 campaign in style by securing positive results in their upcoming clashes with Bristol City and Cardiff City.

The Clarets claimed the Championship title earlier this week with a memorable victory over their arch-rivals Blackburn Rovers and are still in contention to break through the 100-point barrier.

Ahead of this weekend's meeting with the Robins, Burnley have been linked with a move for an individual who is currently playing his football in Italy.

Who has been reported to be on the radar of Burnley?

According to 90min, the Clarets are interested in Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman.

Burnley could face competition for Lookman's signature this summer as he is also believed to be attracting attention from Crystal Palace.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Lookman would be a good signing for Burnley.

What have our FLW writers had to say about Burnley's interest in Ademola Lookman?

James Reeves

Lookman would be an exciting signing for Burnley.

The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form for Atalanta this season, with 15 goals and five assists in 30 appearances representing an excellent return.

He has proven his ability in the top flight previously with Fulham and Leicester City, but he is currently displaying his best career form, so the Clarets would be getting a player entering his peak.

With the future of Nathan Tella uncertain, the wide areas will be priority for Vincent Kompany to strengthen if he cannot secure a return for the Southampton loanee.

Keeping this in mind, Lookman could be the perfect Tella replacement.

Kompany has developed the likes of Tella, Anass Zaroury and Manuel Benson this season, and it would be no surprise to see Lookman's game improve further under the Belgian's expert guidance.

Josh Cole

This has the hallmark of being a fantastic piece of business by Burnley as Lookman has taken his game to heights since sealing a switch to Atalanta.

As well as providing 17 direct goal contributions in Seria A this season, Lookman has also completed 1.2 dribbles and 20.3 passes per game at this level and is averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.95.

Having previously played in the Premier League, it will not take the winger long to get back into the swing of things if he completes a move to Turf Moor.

By hitting the ground running at Burnley, Lookman could help them to consolidate a place in the top-flight during the 2023/24 season.

Ned Holmes

This would be a really exciting addition for Burnley.

Ademola Lookman has been in sparkling form for Atalanta in Serie A and looks like a player ready to make an impact in the Premier League.

Things haven't quite worked out for him in the English top flight previously but oozing with confidence and in Vincent Kompany's system, this could be the right time for him.

With Nathan Tella's future unclear, bringing in a wide player that has proven his quality as a goalscorer would be a fantastic bit of business.

This is the level of player that the Clarets should be looking at as they tool up for the Premier League.