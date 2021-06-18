‘The perfect signing’ – Millwall readying swoop for Sheffield Wednesday attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Millwall are starting to ramp up their transfer preparations as they aim to make the right additions to their squad this summer to get them challenging the top six next term.

It has now been reported by Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (18/06, 10:02) that the Lions have entered the race to sign Sheffield Wednesday attacker Josh Windass. It is believed that Millwall are preparing to come in with an offer for the 27-year-old as they aim to edge ahead in the race to secure his signature this summer.

That comes with Windass already on the radars of the likes of West Brom and Fulham after he fired in nine league goals last term. while he has also been linked with a potential move to the likes of Middlesbrough, Cardiff City and Stoke City.

While both Preston and Birmingham City are also amongst the sides that are interested in him, per the latest update from Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre.

With Millwall set to make an offer for Windass, we asked our FLW writers whether they feel it would be the right signing for the Lions…

Chris Gallagher

This would be the perfect signing for Millwall.

The problem for the Lions for some time now has been that they just don’t score enough goals. Whilst you would blame the strikers for that normally, there is a lack of creativity in the team aside from Jed Wallace. But, Windass would help significantly on that front.

Firstly, the fact he scored nine goals for a Sheffield Wednesday side that got relegated shows he can be ruthless in front of goal, and he would also bring a new dimension to the team with his movement and ability to play between the lines.

Rowett needs to make attacking additions a priority this summer and securing Windass would be the perfect start to the window for Millwall, who must do all they can to win the race for his signature.

Alfie Burns

It could be a good move.

Josh Windass has really come of age in the last 12 months I feel. Scoring nine goals in a struggling Sheffield Wednesday side was a feat that’s hard to overlook, with the forward finally starting to look truly comfortable in the Championship.

Millwall would do well to pick him up now on the back of that kind of season, with his confidence clearly high and a number of other teams interested in a deal.

The 27-year-old is an intelligent football with good movement, whilst there’s versatility within his attacking play.

He can play long, short or even drift out wide, managing to still carry his goal threat despite that.

Rowett would be getting hold of him heading into his peak years too, which is another undoubted bonus.

Jacob Potter

This would be an excellent signing by the Lions.

Windass one of the few players to come away with any credit in the Sheffield Wednesday team this season, as they were relegated into the third tier of English football.

The forward netted ten goals in 44 appearances for the Owls this term, and Darren Moore’s side will surely be fighting a losing battle to keep him at Hillsborough this summer.

Millwall are looking to move on Jon Dadi Bodvarsson ahead of the new league campaign, and Windass could prove to be the ideal replacement for him this season.

If he can replicate the type of form he’s shown with Sheffield Wednesday with Gary Rowett’s side, then Millwall could be the surprise contenders for promotion into the Premier League.