This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Stoke City are hoping to secure the signing of Ashley Barnes this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

The Potters are set to face stiff competition for the 33-year-old, with several clubs all chasing his signature.

Would Ashley Barnes be a good signing for Stoke City?

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Barnes would be a good addition to Alex Neil’s side…

Ben Wignall

With Stoke currently lacking a real focal point or physical striker in their squad, Barnes would provide the perfect option should Alex Neil want that style of player.

Jacob Brown has been okay scoring-wise in 2022-23, Dwight Gayle has been more miss than hit in-front of goal this season and Tyrese Campbell has been linked with a move to Everton before the transfer window has even opened - neither of the trio are like Barnes in any way though.

The veteran could use his strength and intelligence to bring the attacking midfielders and wingers into play - he's a player who tends to occupy more than one defender at a time and he has been a great outlet for Burnley this season as they romped to the Championship title.

If Barnes is looking to stay in the North West area of England as well, where he will have been based for nearly 10 years, then Stoke would also be an ideal location as it is pretty much on the Cheshire and Staffordshire border.

So, when you factor in playing time and personal reasons as well, this could be a fantastic move for Barnes.

Brett Worthington

This would be a great signing for Stoke City.

If Stoke manage to get a deal over the line for Ashley Barnes this summer, then it could potentially be the signing of the summer.

Barnes is a player who still has plenty to offer, and if he were to join a Championship side, you would expect him to have a big impact on that club’s season.

The Potters struggled for goals all season under Alex Neil, so it is no surprise that they are looking to find ways of improving it for next season. Barnes has shown all season at Burnley that he is still very capable at this level, and if he joined Stoke, he would bring a real presence and threat to their weak attack.

Declan Harte

Barnes was a great squad player for Burnley this season, bringing experience to a very young side as they chased promotion.

The 33-year-old may end up being relied upon more if he were to join Stoke, but he could still be a great asset to have as a regular starter.

Barnes scored six and assisted three while receiving inconsistent game time with the Clarets.

Given his age and recent fitness concerns, it will be difficult to rely on him too heavily meaning he should not be the only attacking addition the club makes this summer.

But he could be a great short-term solution to add some strength in depth to the squad.