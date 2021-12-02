‘The perfect move’ – Derby County player faces key decision as Norwich, Brentford, West Brom and Bournemouth circle: The verdict 

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

The January transfer window could be a crucial one in the career of Derby County midfielder Louie Sibley with him potentially getting the chance to move on due to the Rams’ financial circumstances.

Football League World understands that the likes of Norwich City, Brentford, West Brom and Bournemouth are all interested in potentially making a move for Sibley during the winter window. That means that the midfielder might face a very difficult choice over where his next destination should be.

Sibley has not been able to make a major impact for Derby this season with him failing to be involved in a single goal for the Rams in his 14 league appearances. However, the 20-year-old has a lot of potential to offer and with the right coaching, he could fulfill that and become a very good asset for anyone who manages to sign him in the near future.

So, with Norwich, Brentford, West Brom and Bournemouth all circling Sibley, we asked some of our FLW writers which side they think he should make a move to…

Charlie Gregory

Louie Sibley is a talent and he needs to make a move to somewhere where he will be guaranteed regular minutes as a way in which to further his development and fulfil his potential.

That move would likely come with a team currently in the Championship. But. for me, I can’t help but think that Brentford is the right move for him.

The Bees are just the ultimate outfit for developing players, letting them thrive and turning them into top-level footballers. Whether he gets game time now or not, the club are absolute experts on giving them just the right amount of exposure to action and nurturing them in fulfilling potential.

It just seems to me that any player who joins them – especially someone like Sibley – ends up being superb. So, for me, Brentford is the perfect move for him.

Josh Cole

Although Sibley will be tempted to seal a move to the Premier League, he may not be ready to make the step up that is required to feature at this level.

Therefore, a move to Brentford or Norwich City could lead to his career stalling as he may struggle to make a positive impact for these particular clubs.

A switch to Bournemouth may also turn out to be a mistake as the club are currently able to call upon the services of Jaidon Anthony, Ryan Christie and Emiliano Marcondes.

When you consider that West Brom are relatively short of options in midfield, it could be argued that Sibley may have a good chance of featuring regularly at this level for Valerien Ismael’s side and thus if he is to leave Derby in the upcoming window, The Hawthorns should be his preferred destination.

Alfie Burns

Bournemouth look like they’d really suit Sibley.

Norwich and West Brom are finding their feet under new regimes still, whilst Brentford appear to be adapting their own style.

As for Bournemouth, Parker is still pretty new to his role. However, there’s a clear way of playing there and Sibley would fit in.

He’s shown in recent years at Derby how he can score goals from midfield, link play and compete with some top talent in the division.

Naturally, given his age, he’s got potential to develop into a Premier League player, which Bournemouth are going to have an eye on.