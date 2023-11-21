Highlights Kwame Poku has been performing exceptionally well for Peterborough United, making him an attractive target for Championship clubs.

Ipswich Town, among others, are interested in signing Poku, who has been a standout winger in League One.

Poku would be a good signing for Ipswich due to their attacking style of play and the potential for him to make an impact in their promotion push.

Ipswich Town are one of a number of Championship clubs reportedly interested in signing Peterborough United winger Kwame Poku.

That is according to TEAMtalk, who state that Ipswich, Sunderland, West Brom, Millwall, Bristol City, and Stoke City are all also keeping tabs on the player.

Poku is so far enjoying an excellent campaign for Peterborough, as he’s grabbed six goals and provided six assists in 16 League One games, as Posh sit in fifth place in the table.

Posh signed Poku in the summer of 2021 from League Two side Colchester United, with his first season at the club ending in 20 Championship appearances and two assists.

Last season, he grabbed four goals and recorded 11 assists in 37 League One games as the club reached the play-offs. This season, he looks on course to beat his previous tallies, and that has resulted in him attracting attention from the second tier.

Kwame Poku's stats per division (As it stands November 20th, per Transfermarkt) Division Apps Goals Assists League Two 62 5 5 League One 53 10 17 Championship 20 0 2

Would Kwame Poku be a good signing for Ipswich Town?

Here, we have asked some of the writers at Football League World to share their thoughts on Ipswich’s interest in Poku and whether it would be a good move for the player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Poku has really thrived since joining Peterborough, so much so that it could be argued that he is one of the best, if not the best, wingers in League One.

The 22-year-old has been a breath of fresh air in the third-tier last season and in this campaign, and therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise to see teams from a league above start to take notice.

Poku has taken over from Jonson Clarke-Harris and has become Peterborough’s most important player in their current squad.

The winger has a big say in how Posh do from week to week, and it now seems that some of these interested clubs are keen to bring the player to their side.

Ipswich, one of the interested sides, are always looking at ways to improve their squad, despite the fact that they are sitting pretty near the top of the Championship table.

The Tractor Boys already have a bundle of options at the top end of the pitch, but with a few of them looking uncertain under Kieran McKenna, he may have his eye on adding fresh competition.

You would have to say that with the way Ipswich play under McKenna and how Poku has developed, this could be the perfect match. Ipswich are excellent going forward, and adding someone as good as Poku would surely benefit the team and the player, and it could make the winger’s transition to the Championship much easier in this Ipswich team.

If you had to pick a team to join for an attacker at this current time, then Ipswich would definitely be right up there given their current form, their attacking play, and working under an excellent manager like McKenna.

Ned Holmes

Kwame Poku has been one of the best players in League One this season and looks ready to make the step up to the Championship.

It's no surprise that there are a host of Championship clubs sniffing around the Peterborough United attack but Ipswich have to be a really appetising prospect for any potential new arrival right now.

They're playing exciting football and competing for Premier League promotion under a manager that has proven himself capable of improving the players under him.

At 22, Poku looks the ideal profile to come into Portman Road and kick on. He's proven himself a game-changer and a match-winner for Posh and once he's settled in the second tier, he could do just that for the Tractor Boys.

Assuming he can find his feet, he might prove a vital player in the promotion race.